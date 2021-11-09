A new trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean reveals when the highly anticipated anime will premiere on Netflix.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a hyper-stylized multigenerational epic that follows the Joestar family, who possess unique and bizarre powers and chronicles their struggles against the forces of evil. The first chapter of Hirohiko Araki's epic was published in 1987, the series continued in the decades since with 8 parts, each of which is set in a different era and location. Each part focuses on a different member of the Joestar family, who are locked in a generation-spanning battle with the figure known as Dio.

Stone Ocean adapts part six of the manga, and brings the action to 2011 Florida. The most significant addition to this season is the first female protagonist of the show, Joylene.

The first 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will premiere December 1 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

"Florida, U.S.A, 2011 -- After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!"

