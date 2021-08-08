After a long wait, Part Six of the popular anime series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, will arrive this December, and Netflix just dropped the official trailer. Now, what's bizarre about this news, is that Netflix is releasing this worldwide rather than releasing it in Japan first and the rest of the world several months later.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a highly stylized multigenerational epic that follows the Joestar family, who possess unique (and bizarre) powers and chronicles their struggles against the forces of evil. The series started all the way back in the 1980s and was created by Hirohiko Araki, who's still working on the manga. Yes, Jojo has been around since the 80s and is still going strong with a huge fanbase.

In the official trailer, we're introduced to the newest Jojo, Jolyne, who's voiced by Ai Fairouz. We're also introduced to Mariya Ise as F.F, Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Forecast, and Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anastasia. Returning to this adventure is Jotaro Kujo, who's the youngest looking 40-year-old and is voiced by Daisuke Ono. In the trailer, we also hear a preview of Jolyne's theme. Every Jojo has had a catchy theme song, and it appears that Jolyne's will be no exception.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will premiere worldwide on December 2021 on Netflix. Curiously, the German version of the trailer specifies a December 21st release date, so keep your eyes peeled for some bizarre adventures. In the meantime, check out the trailer and synopsis for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO... Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

