The Warner Bros. Japan Anime official YouTube channel released the opening sequence for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The opening focuses on Jolyne Cujoh, who will be the protagonist of the upcoming season of the anime.

The video begins with her being transferred to prison, then seeing her cell. Throughout the opening, we see many of the main characters that will appear, including Foo Fighters and Ermes Costello, as well as short glimpses of her father Jotaro Kujo, who served as the protagonist of the Stardust Crusaders arc. In the second half of the trailer, we see Jolyne awaken her Stand, a physical entity that is able to use various abilities, and her fighting through the chaos in the prison with her friends.

Stone Ocean is the fifth season of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime, and is based on the sixth part of the manga of the same name. Set in 2011, ten years after the events of the previous season, this season focuses on Jotaro's daughter Jolyne, who is framed for murder and sent to prison. Throughout the story, she teams up with other Stand users in the prison, as well as her father, to hunt down Father Enrico Pucci, the prison chaplain who is also a loyalist to Dio, who wants to create a new universe shaped by his and Dio's wills.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean' Trailer Reveals Netflix Release Date Worldwide

Jolyne is next in the line of Jojo's, characters who are members of the Joestar family who possess a star shaped birthmark above their left shoulder blade, and who serve as the protagonists of each season in the series. The series has been going strong since 2012, and the manga for even longer, having started back in 1987. Stone Ocean is only the sixth part out of the current eight released in the manga, with a ninth confirmed to be in the works, so don't expect this to be the last adventure.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will premiere sometime on December 2021 on Netflix. However, unlike most anime, Netflix will be releasing the first twelve episodes of the new season all at once, rather than one episode a week. You can check out the opening sequence to the newest season below.

Here is the official synopsis for Stone Ocean:

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO... Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's New Season Is Being Released in Multiple Episode Batches. Resist The Urge to Binge It Some things are better taken slow.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email