Joker: Folie à Deux is full of surprises — many of them not particularly welcome — but one potential shock for the audiences didn't actually end up coming to pass. One behind-the-scenes revelation that didn’t make the final cut could have added a fascinating twist to the film and that is Justin Theroux stepping into the clown shoes of Arthur Fleck in the film. Sort of. In a meta kind of way. Director Todd Phillips recently revealed in an interview with IGN that he had plans to film segments of a fictional TV movie based on Arthur's life, with Theroux taking on the role of the Joker himself.

Theroux, who made the true definition of a cameo in the original Joker film as actor Ethan Chase, was originally approached by Phillips for the role but timing constraints got the better of them and ultimately, it didn't happen. When asked who he had planned to cast as the Joker in the movie within a movie, Phillips confirmed it was Theroux.

“Well, Justin Theroux of course. In fact, I talked to Justin about it. We were going to shoot a trailer at one point. We just ran out of time. Yes, ‘Ethan Chase,’ the actor from the first movie.”

Theroux’s Ethan Chase was featured as a guest on Murray Franklin’s (Robert De Niro) talk show in the 2019 movie, which would have made him the ideal candidate to play the role, given his close proximity to the rather unsavory scenes that would ultimately play out, and land Arthur behind bars at Arkham.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is Struggling, but why?

It's fair to say the film hasn't gone down well with audiences or critics. The movie has a rare D CinemaScore. The better score a movie has, the better word of mouth tends to be how it plays out, and the more people that like it, the more money it will make. Simple, really. So that score means people do not like what they saw. While the previous film was a dark and grimy drama in the mold of Taxi Driver and King of Comedy, the sequel is a musical that also happens to be a courtroom drama... that also happens to be a fantasy. You get the idea. Collider's Martin Tsai was just one of a number of reviewers who were unimpressed.

