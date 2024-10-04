Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.After a five-year wait, the divisive sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker is finally hitting theaters in the form of Joker: Folie à Deux. Released in 2019, the first Joker film took the world by storm, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, the highest ever for an R-rated film at the time, only having been upstaged by one movie, that being the recent smash-hit, Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, which now holds the prestigious title. While it seems unlikely that Joker: Folie à Deux can repeat the lightning-in-a-bottle success of its predecessor, this sequel looks to expand on the characters of the original while going in its own direction, taking elements from the musical and romance genres and blending them with the first film's gritty tone.

Shortly after the massive success of the first Joker, talks of a sequel began, with the follow-up entering development in June 2022. Principal photography began in December 2022, with the Todd Phillips sequel filming in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. Filming on Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped in April 2023, leaving a nearly 18-month gap between the beginning of post-production and the film's impending release. The film made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it garnered a mixed response from critics in attendance, but received praise for the performances of the film's remarkable cast. Continue reading for an in-depth look at Joker: Folie à Deux's cast and characters.

Joaquin Phoenix

Arthur Fleck/Joker

Image via Warner Bros.

Having been confined in Arkham for the two years since the events of the first film, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes when Folie à Deux begins. But when Fleck attends a music therapy class and meets the dazzling Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, Arthur begins to feel as though he isn't alone anymore and has someone to confide in. This begins the next chapter of Arthur's journey as he finds the music that's been inside of him all along and has his first run-in with an emotion he'd never truly felt before... love.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises the role of Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux. Phoenix, having won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the first Joker movie, takes his portrayal of DC's most iconic villain to different heights in Folie à Deux, playing a more subdued and isolated Arthur than when audiences last saw him. Prior to Folie à Deux, Phoenix had never considered starring in a sequel to any of his projects, further conveying his passion for this character and story.

Lady Gaga

Harleen "Lee" Quinzel

Image via Warner Bros

As mentioned previously, Joker: Folie à Deux's version of Harley Quinn comes into this story via a music therapy class, where Lee, an avid fan of Joker's, immediately takes interest in Arthur, sparking a chaotic love affair full of song and dance numbers. This interpretation of Joker and Harley's relationship differs heavily from previous depictions of the characters but fits squarely into the Elseworlds-esque story that Phillips has crafted with his two Joker films. There's an aura of mystery to Lee that adds a layer of complexity to the film's central romance that other explorations of Joker and Harley's unique dynamic have not previously portrayed.

Music sensation and Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga's involvement in Joker: Folie à Deux was first announced back in 2022 via an Instagram post by Todd Phillips. While she had dipped her toe into acting many times prior, Gaga saw her big acting breakthrough in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born in 2018, for which she received a nomination for Best Actress, and even won a gold statue for Best Original Song for the same movie. Between A Star Is Born and Folie à Deux, Gaga also starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani.

Brendan Gleeson

Jackie Sullivan

Image via Warner Bros.

Jackie Sullivan is one of Arkham's corrupt guards, watching over the prisoners with an iron fist and giving no empathy towards Arthur in particular. Sullivan is a classic bully in uniform, willing to torment inmates and give those having a hard time an even worse time. Jackie Sullivan serves as one of the central antagonists of Joker: Folie à Deux, and an easy character to root against, despite both Sullivan and Arthur being morally in the wrong.

Jackie Sullivan is portrayed by Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson. Known for playing a variety of memorable character roles, Gleeson is one of the more reliable performers in the industry when it comes to delivering exactly what a character requires. Gleeson's most notable roles include that of 'Mad-Eye' Moody from the Harry Potter film franchise and the role of Colm Doherty in 2022's awards darling, The Banshees of Inisherin, for which Gleeson received his first Oscar nomination. Gleeson can soon be seen in Sony and Amazon's Spider-Noir series, which is currently in production.

Catherine Keener

Maryanne Stewart

Image via Warner Bros.

Maryanne Stewart serves as Arthur Fleck's attorney in his criminal trial. Stewart also represents one of the few characters in Folie à Deux who seems to care for Arthur on a personal level, trying to help Arthur's case to the best of her ability. Maryanne Stewart attempts to be the voice of reason for Arthur, almost like the angel on his shoulder, whereas Lady Gaga's Lee represents the devil.

Two-time Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener gives the role of Maryanne Stewart far more dimension than a typical lawyer side character would receive, proving just how incredible an actor can be no matter the size of the role. Keener is largely known for her slew of excellent dramatic work and her tendency to embrace the quirkier side of the characters that she embodies. Alongside her Oscar-nominated performances in Being John Malkovich and Capote, Keener played the role of Missy Armitage in Jordan Peele's Get Out, which stands as one of her more memorable portrayals.

Harry Lawtey

Harvey Dent

Image via Warner Bros.

While Harvey Dent only has a small role in Joker: Folie à Deux, Harry Lawtey's portrayal of the soon-to-be District Attorney plays up the smarmy charisma of the character as Dent serves as the prosecutor in Arthur's trial. Despite his limited screen time, Lawtey turns in a memorable performance that embodies a much greener Harvey Dent than fans are used to seeing, which also helps Lawtey's interpretation stand out among the rest. Lawtey has earned acclaim for his roles in films such as Benediction and The Pale Blue Eye, as well as the HBO original series, Industry.

Connor Storrie

An Important Arkham Inmate

In the final scene of Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur walks down the halls of Arkham, where he is stopped by a fellow inmate, who giddily asks him if he can tell a joke. Instead of giving a punchline, the inmate stabs Arthur multiple times, killing him. As Arthur bleeds out, the inmate laughs while using a knife to carve a smile onto his own face, much like Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight. His true identity, whether he's the real Joker, is left purposefully vague.

Connor Storrie is a relatively unknown actor, with his role in the musical sequel serving as his biggest movie to date. He has previously starred in indie films such as Riley and Headless Horseman and had a small role in an episode of the Kathryn Hahn-led Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things.

Everybody Else in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Close

The all-star cast of Joker: Folie à Deux doesn't stop there, however. Here are the other talented performers who play a part in Arthur's musical.