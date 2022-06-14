One of the most intriguing upcoming comic book projects is the Joker 2. Last week director Todd Phillips revealed the title for the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux along with an image of The Clown Prince of Crime himself, Joaquin Phoenix, reading the script. Riding the high of that exciting news, we now know who may be joining The Joker in this upcoming sequel. As reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in early talks to star in Joker 2.

While the role Gaga would play is being kept under wraps by Warner Brothers, THR says it would in fact be a version of fan-favorite character Harley Quinn. Most DC film fans should be well versed with the villain by now as she has been played wonderfully by Margot Robbie in the DCEU continuity, a different universe separate from Joker, since 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, for anyone that needs a refresher, Harley Quinn was created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for the hit 90s cartoon Batman: The Animated series. She was famously a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum and Joker was one of her patients before she maddeningly fell in love with the psychopathic clown. To the point where she took on the role of Harley Quinn to help The Joker escape from Arkham. The rest, as they say, is history.

The extremely abusive relationship that Harley and Joker have shared over the last 30 years has given comic book fans some of the best stories in the genre. If cast, Gaga would be perfect for the role. Not only for her immense acting talent, but her brilliant singing voice as well. However, more on that in a bit. With both A Star is Born and House of Gucci Gaga has proven that she is an incredibly talented actress. She has a very versatile emotional range which might make Gaga that wild card this sequel needs to differentiate itself from the original.

Image via Warner Bros.

However, that’s not all THR revealed as the genre for the sequel is reportedly a musical. You heard that right. The sequel to a depressing crime story that was heavily inspired by films like Taxi Driver is going to potentially see Joker and Harley singing in the rain. While this might seem like a big departure from the original’s identity, character-wise, it surprisingly isn’t. You don't have to look too far back to see that these two deranged villains have an itch for singing from time to time. Both Joker and Harley sing multiple times throughout The Animated Series and in Harley’s debut episode of Batman: The Animated Series, the two love birds shared a duet while they terrorized Gotham.

The Joker even loved singing to Batman in the popular Arkham series of Video Games, which is one of the darkest iterations of the mythology to date, while Harley had a short daydream of singing “Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend” from the Marilyn Monroe musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in the underrated Birds of Prey. Gaga being a multiple-time Grammy winner and mega pop star adds a lot of credence to this news as well. That being said, don’t expect a happy-go-lucky musical like La La Land or In the Heights. No one ever said a musical can’t go very dark and be a hard R like the original Joker. This development might lead to some very creative and exciting avenues that could expand on the morbid real-world tone of the first film in some refreshingly horrific ways.

Joker was a surprise hit at the box office making over $1 billion on just a $60 million budget, and it was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. This included Best Actor which Phoenix ended up winning. It was also one of the darkest comic book films to date that flipped very relevant themes like how society neglects mental health/the mentally ill and the corrupt hierarchy of America on its head. With a subtitle like Folie à Deux, which is a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, the musical sequel looks to expand on those ideas. Harley being involved in the story gives a bit more clarity to the film’s mysterious title as well.

Even though Phoenix is still not officially signed on to the sequel yet, it looks like The Joker has found his other half in Gaga’s Harley Quinn. There are still a lot of intriguing questions surrounding this upcoming project and, while we wait for more news on Joker: Folie à Deux, you can watch the first Joker on HBO Max right now.