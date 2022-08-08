Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

The Emmy Award nominee would be returning as her character Sophie Dumond from the highly-regarded 2019 film Joker, per Deadline. Sophie is the single mom struggling to make a life in Gotham City, living next door to Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and saddled with the unfortunate luck of being the subject of her neighbor’s romantic delusions. Lady Gaga also announced on social media recently that she is joining the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux, which is rumored to be a musical. Hollywood is abuzz as the Oscar winner is slated to play the Joker’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn alongside Phoenix who will also be reprising his role.

Philips is returning to direct Joker: Folie à Deux, which reports say will likely take place in the infamous Arkham Asylum. Although plot details are still under wraps, the title gives its audience a hint as to what the sequel will be all about. Folie À Deux is a French phrase that can be best said in English as “shared madness by two people in close association,” which alludes to the film following a similar plot as the comics. The sequel will continue to follow the newest iteration of the well-known DC villain, who was portrayed by Phoenix, an aspiring stand-up comedian amid an ongoing downward spiral in the 2019 film. Joker quickly garnered massive success and high acclaim as well as a cult-like following after hitting theaters, and it eventually won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Phoenix as Best Actor. The first Joker is also the highest grossing R-rated movie ever with $1.07 billion at the global box office.

Beetz starred most recently in Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, which was this past weekend’s No. 1 box office film and made over $60M worldwide. She also recently received a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys for her performance in the third season of the Donald Glover helmed FX series Atlanta. With the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite series premiering in September, her time as Van is coming to an end as Atlanta comes to a close. Fans can also see her in an episode of the highly-anticipated sixth season of Black Mirror, which she told Deadline just finished shooting.

No poster or trailer has been revealed for the Joker: Folie à Deux sequel yet, but the award-winning 2019 film Joker is currently available to stream on HBO Max.