You can start wiping off your clown make-up once the credits start to roll for Joker: Folie à Deux, as the sequel to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed DC comics adaptation does not have any kind of end-credits scene. This gives audiences the chance to fully absorb the shocking events of the second Joker film's finale, which features a conclusion that is bound to get the movie world talking.

Despite technically being a comic book movie, Joker: Folie à Deux not having an end-credits scene isn't very surprising. Not only did the previous film also not have a post-credits scene, but Todd Phillips and DC Studios have been pretty firm that the Joker films are supposed to be self-contained stories rather than numerous installments in an ongoing saga. We'll have to wait and see if James Gunn and Peter Safran's new connected DC Universe will feature end-credits sequences, starting with Creature Commandos and Superman, which are completely disconnected from the two Joker films.

The two Joker films really do represent the conclusion of the previous era of DC, which was in a creative upheaval following the various struggles of the DCEU. This led to DC exploring projects in brand-new separate continuities, as seen in the two Joker films by Todd Phillips and the ongoing The Batman saga by Matt Reeves. Now, Gunn and Safran are taking another crack at a shared cinematic universe with DC's long list of characters, with projects like the Joker, The Batman, The Penguin and more being considered "Elseworlds" stories.

What is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' About?

Joker: Folie à Deux takes place two years after the original film. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is currently an inmate in Arkham Asylum as he awaits being the defendant in the trial of century, where he'll face judgment for the atrocities he committed in the first film. Arthur's life changes dramatically when he meets another Arkham patient named Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who encourages Arthur to embrace his destiny as Gotham's beloved vigilante and the Clown Prince of Crime.

Will 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Get a Sequel?

Without getting into spoilers, there is destined to be a lot of discussion revolving around how Joker: Folie à Deux ends. Some may say it's a definitive conclusion to the story of Arthur Fleck, while others could easily argue that this isn't the last time we'll see this version of The Joker. So, will we get a Joker 3? Well, if Joker 3 does happen, Todd Phillips at the very least won't be involved. At least, so we think.

Phillips has reiterated multiple times that he doesn't have any plans to make a third Joker film at this point in time. Following Joker: Folie à Deux's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Phillips further explained that he believes Arthur's story is over, but also teased that it is still a possibility it could continue:

"I don’t want to speak for Joaquin, but for me, the story of Arthur/Joker has been told. I can’t say yes or no, but it’s not necessarily my goal to stay in this space."

During the LA premiere for Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips further implied that the second Joker film is his last DC-related project. Phillips was asked if there were any plans for him to direct a spin-off film following Harley Quinn. The filmmaker denied that was in the works, and said that he felt his time in the DC Universe were the two Joker films.

It is worthy noting that Todd Phillips has changed his mind about continuing Arthur's story before. He also said he didn't want to make another Joker movie after the original film at first, viewing as a more standalone project. Following unprecedented and record-breaking success at the box office as well as a hugely positive response from fans, Joker: Folie à Deux was eventually conceived. With that in mind, it's more than possible a sequel to Joker: Folie à Deux is in the cards should it's box office earnings be even somewhat reminiscient of its predecessor.

Joker: Folie à Deux comes to theaters on Friday, October 4. Click below for showtimes.

