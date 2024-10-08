It's no secret that Joker: Folie à Deux has been one of 2024's biggest misses. From an awful Rotten Tomatoes score to a serious underperformance in its first days at the box office, it's clear that the sequel to one of cinema's biggest-ever movies simply hasn't lived up to expectations. However, with big names still comes intrigue — even if, for some, that's out of morbid curiosity following poor reviews — leading to Joker: Folie à Deux already entering an important box office list. Officially, Todd Phillips' sequel is now in the Top 30 Movies at the 2024 Domestic Box Office with a total of over $37 million thus far. Add this figure to an international haul of $75 million, and Joker: Folie à Deux has a total of over $110 million after its opening weekend.

The movie to sadly lose its place in the top 30 because of the Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel is Lionsgate's The Strangers: Chapter 1 with a domestic total of $35 million. It's likely that, as Joker: Folie à Deux continues to accumulate ticket sales, the movie will continue to shoot up this list thanks to the sheer weight of its IP and stars. If Joker: Folie à Deux were to double its current domestic total, which seems like a strong possibility, the movie would find itself inside the top 20 and breathing down the neck of one of the year's most surprising hits, Longlegs.

The Choice To Turn 'Joker' Into a Musical Didn't Pay Off

Although there have been some to come to the defense of the brave choice to turn the Joker sequel into a musical, for many more, this aspect of the movie failed to impress. Beyond sticking the film's most ambitious musical numbers in dream sequences and rendering them much less impactful, an overall lack of cohesion with the story's main themes and missing choreography left many critics disgruntled. One such critic to voice his frustration with this missed opportunity was Martin Tsai who, speaking in his review for Collider, said:

"The musical conceit has a lot of potential. I mean, Joker’s famous descent down the West 167th Street step stairs in The Bronx looks like it would fit perfectly in a musical. But with Folie à Deux, the idea seems half-baked. The musical numbers are perpetually at odds with the gritty realism director Phillips aims to achieve — which is not to say this can’t be done; Dancer in the Dark is a successful example. Even during the fantasy musical numbers, which give cover to stray from the overall aesthetics of the film, Phillips is just incapable of delivering the genre’s requisite razzle-dazzle that would surely complement Joker’s persona. Fleck gets an impressive tap number, but the film is otherwise devoid of any choreography."

Joker: Folie à Deux is now in the top 30 movies at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

