Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the ending of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Joker: Folie à Deux hasn't had the best opening, to say the least. Arriving with sky-high expectations after the billion-dollar gross of its predecessor, its box office debut was a shocker. At its core, the movie tries to challenge the legacy of the film that came before it, and it even involves taking advantage of Christopher Nolan's departure from Warner Bros. after the catastrophe that was Tenet's global release during the pandemic, and the HBO Max scandal. In particular, the ending features a scene that could never have happened under Nolan’s watch, yet it feels like a reaction to the groundwork he laid years ago.

The film is a hodge-podge of courtroom drama, fantasy, musical, and grim, bleak drama, none of which truly meshes well together, but the ending is a different kettle of fish entirely. In the final moments of the film, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meets a tragic end, killed by an inmate at Arkham Asylum. The killer then carves a smile into his own face, hinting at the rise of a new Joker, maybe the true Joker. Sounds familiar though, right?

Why Was Christopher Nolan Involved With the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Ending?

With Nolan no longer at Warner Bros., the creative team behind Joker: Folie à Deux felt freer to revisit the original concept, even if indirectly. The result is what we get now, with an Arkham inmate taking on that notoriety. Initially, the script for the 2019 film envisioned Arthur carving a smile into his face in front of his hordes of followers.

However, Nolan, who of course, has his own history with the character, reportedly vetoed this concept. Nolan, whose The Dark Knight (2008) featured Heath Ledger's iconic portrayal of the Joker, believed that Ledger's version should remain the only one to perform such a graphic act. For Nolan, allowing Phoenix’s Joker to take that step would blur the uniqueness of his own take on the character and potentially diminish the impact of Ledger’s legacy.

Nolan is correct, however. The simple act of putting this on screen has not only reminded viewers of a better film but also confused audiences into thinking that they're seeing the origin story of Ledger's Joker. It's another misstep in a film full of them. See the ending for yourself, Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters now.

