Send in the clowns. The world was shocked back in early June when it was confirmed that Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker, would be getting a sequel, especially when it was revealed to be a musical that would co-star Lady Gaga as fan-favorite character Harley Quinn. The newest bit of info for the film comes from both the original film and its sequel's cinematographer Lawrence Sher as he has confirmed that the film will start filming within the next 5-6 weeks.

Sher, who was also the director of photography for the newly released and fellow DC film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's "Behind the Screen" podcast. While the interview on the podcast was mostly about the newly released film as well as that post-credit scene, Sher also spoke about his next project, which is of course the highly anticipated Joker follow-up. During the interview, Sher revealed that the film is scheduled to start in "five or six weeks' time" and will mostly be shot in sound stages in Los Angeles but will also have scenes shot on location in New York. This would put the film starting its filming process around the end of November or start of December. He also spoke about Gaga's role and place in the movie. “She’s going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself,” says Sher. “The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we’ll find magic every day on set. Hopefully, we’ll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos.”

While the details of the film have been mostly kept under wraps, we do know that the film will pick up with Joker in Arkham Asylum following the riot he caused at the end of the previous film and that the musical sequel will focus on the relationship between Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn. The cast members that have announced to be joining the Clown Prince and Princess of Crime, with Brendan Gleeson, two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, and Harry Lawtey all announced to be a part of the project Zazie Beetz is also in talks to reprise the role of Sophie from the first film.

RELATED: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series

Phillips will be returning to direct the sequel from a script he wrote with Scott Silver. The first film was a massive success, bringing in a total box office of $1.074 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The film also went on to win numerous rewards while also having the most nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards at 11, including being nominated for Best Picture. Phoenix would win the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character with Hildur Guðnadóttir winning an Oscar for Best Original Score.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to begin filming this December, with a theatrical release currently scheduled for October 4, 2024. Joker is currently streaming on HBO Max.