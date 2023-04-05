While the DC Universe is currently in a transitional period, the comic book brands elseworld stories are as hot as ever. One of the most popular examples of this was 2019’s Joker which saw Joaquin Phoenix take on the iconic clown prince of crime, to much critical praise. Its sequel Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters in October 2024 and has been filming in New York City for the last number of weeks. Now director Todd Phillips has confirmed that the sequel has finished shooting.

Philips took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. He wrote, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.” The two in question were of course Phoenix and Lady Gaga who will make her debut as Harley Quinn in the sequel. Various set photos have hyped up her villainess role, but Phillips accompanied the post with a new official image of Gaga looking like the character has seen better days.

Gaga’s Harley Quinn is seen with short blonde hair with makeup running down her face as she’s wearing a black fuzzy jacket. From the previous set photos, it looks like Gaga will have multiple hairstyles and outfit changes in the film. Phillips also released a new image of Phoenix’s Joker who appears to be daydreaming in similar attire and makeup he wore in the final act of the first film.

Joker: Folie à Deux Will Be a Musical

While there’s still not a lot known about the plot at this time, it has been said by Phillips that Joker 2 will be a “full-blown musical” and Gaga can be heard singing in recent footage taken outside the set. This is sure to distinguish the sequel from its Taxi Driver crime thriller-inspired original. With Joker ending with the author at Arkham State Hospital after his anarchy fuel rampage through Gotham City, Joker: Folie à Deux looks to be taking influence from the comic book storyline Mad Love. This was Harley Quinn’s origin story where she was an Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who fell in love with the Joker. Throughout their on-and-off relationship throughout Quinn's 30-year history, the pair of villains have shared a ton of musical moments together, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Phillips brings that genre style into this film. Joker's Hildur Guðnadóttir also returns as the composer for Folie à Deux, so the music for the sequel is certainly in good hands.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024. Until then you can view Phillips’ wrap post down below. Joker can currently be streamed on HBO Max.