Valentine’s Day is a day in the film community to celebrate some of fandom’s most loved couples. In terms of villains there’s no toxic romance as iconic as Joker and Harley Quinn. Their abusive relationship will be on full display in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, and now director Todd Phillips just gave DC fans the lastest look at these two chaotic lovebirds in honor of this heart-filled holiday.

Posted to the filmmaker’s Instagram, Phillips shared three new images of stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in costume. Filled with an endless amount of “romance” we see the pair staring longingly in each other's eyes on all three occasions. There’s one with Joker behind bars and another that pays homage to artist Alex Ross’ classic artwork of Harley and the Joker dancing the night away. Phoenix’s clown prince of crime is even wearing a similar tux to the one in that image. For fans of Joker and Halrey’s relationship in the comics this is sure to fill them with excitement or as Phillips puts it, “full of love”.

What’s ‘Joker 2’ About?

While there’s still not much known officially about Joker 2, we haven’t even received the first trailer yet, a lot can be taken from its unique subtitle. Folie à Deux refers to a medical condition where two individuals share the same delusion. That’s the perfect description for Joker and Harley’s deadly brand of love. There have also been a few teases that this sequel will have musical elements to help differentiate itself from the bleak original. Again, this pair has had more than a few song and dance numbers throughout their history. The gorgeous image of Gaga and Joaquin dancing together is rebelling in the two’s shared legacy. However, that doesn’t mean that this won’t be a dark film as previously shared images have shown that Joker 2 will share the same maddeningly oppressive color plate of the critically acclaimed billion dollar hit. Alongside this couple, Zazie Beetz will be returning alongside DC newcomer Brendan Gleeson.

Joker: Folie à Deux demented romance blossoms in theaters on October 4, 2024. That’s exactly five years since Phoenix’s Joker first bloodbath was released. While Joker and Harley have been in the same film together before, Folie à Deux feels like their “Mad Love” storyline will finally be given the justice it deserves.

Joker: Folie a Deux hits theaters on October 4. Check out the full set of images on Phillips' Instagram below.

