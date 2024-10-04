The Clown Prince of Crime has a spring in his step in Joker: Folie à Deux - the sequel to the runaway 2019 hit Joker. Against all odds, the tragic tale of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever made, second only to Deadpool & Wolverine. It was a bold take on one of the most notorious comic book villains ever conceived, and now, Arthur's story is continuing surprisingly with Joker: Folie à Deux.

Where the first film was a tragic crime drama, Joker: Folie à Deux is a glossy jukebox musical that takes audiences inside the mind of Arthur Fleck like never before. He embarks on a new journey of self-discovery along with Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga), and suffice it to say their imperfect love story will change themselves and perhaps all of Gotham forever. Wondering when and where you can see the second part of Arthur Fleck's story for yourself? Read below to find out if Joker: Folie à Deux is streaming or in theaters.

Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Streaming?

Joker: Folie à Deux will not be released on streaming when it debuts in early October. If you're waiting for a punchline, don't bother, because that's no joke. That being said, we do have a pretty good idea where the film will inevitably be available to stream once its theatrical run starts to wind down. Being a Warner Bros. Discovery film, Joker: Folie à Deux will almost certainly become available to stream on Max at a later date.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs With Ads Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year Ultimate Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on four devices at once

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles

Ability to download up to a hundred select titles $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Joker and Harley will paint the town red when Joker: Folie à Deux officially debuts on Friday, October 4, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada, exactly one month after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2024. The film will be released earlier and later in other parts of the globe. If you live outside the U.S. and Canada, you can see if and when Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in your country of residence on the following table:

Release Date: Countries: October 1, 2024 South Korea October 2, 2024 Belgium

Colombia

Denmark

France

India

Italy

Philippines

Sweden

Taiwan October 3, 2024 United Arab Emirates

Argentina

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Germany

Ecuador

Egypt

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iraq

Cambodia

Kuwait

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Malaysia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Oman

Portugal

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Ukraine October 4, 2024 Bangladesh

Bulgaria

Brazil

Canada

Estonia

Spain

Finland

United Kingdom

Ireland

Iceland

Lithuania

Latvia

Norway

Poland

Romania

Turkey

United States

Vietnam October 11, 2024 Japan October 16, 2024 China

Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Releasing in Theaters?

Since the first Joker was one of the most financially successful movies ever made, it's hardly a surprise that Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on October 4th. Joaquin Phoenix's legendary clown will be going head-to-head with a former Batman star with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has been putting on quite a show at the box office. Joker: Folie à Deux will also be opening alongside Sebastian Stan's A24 film A Different Man, Saoirse Ronan's character piece drama The Outrun, and Mel Gibson's throwback thriller Monster Summer.

Watch the Trailer 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux thrusts Arthur and Lee into the surprisingly musical world of Arkham Asylum. While many of these elaborate musical numbers likely take place in equally elaborate dream sequences (further establishing Arthur as an unreliable narrator), the trailer does make clear that music and singing will be a big part of Joker: Folie à Deux's narrative. Will these new variants of Joker and Harley Quinn find a happily ever after or will their romance end in tragedy? We won't know for sure until the film comes out.

What Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' About?

The official plot synopsis of Joker: Folie à Deux reads as follows:

'Joker: Folie À Deux' finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

Other 'Joker' Movies to Watch Before 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

'Joker' (2019)

The only film that is arguably essential viewing for Joker: Folie à Deux is its direct predecessor, 2019's Joker. The political and social climate in Gotham City is boiling over at the start of the film, with people like aspiring stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck just barely scraping by. Arthur finds himself becoming the unlikely face of a growing social movement when he murders three bullies on a subway train, which kickstarts the rise of the infamous agent of chaos that is The Joker. Joker is available to stream on Max.

'Batman' (1989)

Tim Burton's 1989 adaptation of Batman is arguably the most influential Batman tale ever made, let alone one of the most influential superhero films ever created. Billionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) dons his bat-themed outfit every night to punish criminals around Gotham City as a way to avenge the murders of his parents. However, not even Wayne is prepared to face the true depravity and monstrosity of The Joker, AKA Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson), who completely snaps when a bath of dangerous chemicals gives him a permanent smile. Batman is available to stream on Max.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The second chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is widely considered to be the best, and it's primarily for one simple reason - Heath Ledger as The Joker. This widely celebrated and understandably controversial portrayal of the character in The Dark Knight sees a much more grounded take on the killer clown, with him first being presented as a chaotic bank robber before becoming a sadistic terrorist. He represents Gotham's greatest threat yet, and only Batman (Christian Bale) is capable of bringing an end to his reign of terror. The Dark Knight is available to stream on Max.