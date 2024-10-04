The Clown Prince of Crime has a spring in his step in Joker: Folie à Deux - the sequel to the runaway 2019 hit Joker. Against all odds, the tragic tale of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever made, second only to Deadpool & Wolverine. It was a bold take on one of the most notorious comic book villains ever conceived, and now, Arthur's story is continuing surprisingly with Joker: Folie à Deux.

Where the first film was a tragic crime drama, Joker: Folie à Deux is a glossy jukebox musical that takes audiences inside the mind of Arthur Fleck like never before. He embarks on a new journey of self-discovery along with Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga), and suffice it to say their imperfect love story will change themselves and perhaps all of Gotham forever. Wondering when and where you can see the second part of Arthur Fleck's story for yourself? Read below to find out if Joker: Folie à Deux is streaming or in theaters.

Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Streaming?

Joker: Folie à Deux will not be released on streaming when it debuts in early October. If you're waiting for a punchline, don't bother, because that's no joke. That being said, we do have a pretty good idea where the film will inevitably be available to stream once its theatrical run starts to wind down. Being a Warner Bros. Discovery film, Joker: Folie à Deux will almost certainly become available to stream on Max at a later date.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

Plans

Features

Subscription Costs

With Ads
  • Access to Max's full catalog
  • Ability to stream on two devices at once
  • Full HD 1080p streaming

$9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Ad-Free
  • Access to Max's full catalog
  • Ability to stream on two devices at once
  • Full HD 1080p streaming
  • Ability to download up to thirty select titles

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year

Ultimate Ad-Free
  • Access to Max's full catalog
  • Ability to stream on four devices at once
  • 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles
  • Ability to download up to a hundred select titles

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Sign-Up for Max

What Is the Release Date for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Joker and Harley will paint the town red when Joker: Folie à Deux officially debuts on Friday, October 4, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada, exactly one month after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2024. The film will be released earlier and later in other parts of the globe. If you live outside the U.S. and Canada, you can see if and when Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in your country of residence on the following table:

Release Date:

Countries:

October 1, 2024
  • South Korea

October 2, 2024
  • Belgium
  • Colombia
  • Denmark
  • France
  • India
  • Italy
  • Philippines
  • Sweden
  • Taiwan

October 3, 2024
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Germany
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iraq
  • Cambodia
  • Kuwait
  • Kazakhstan
  • Mexico
  • Malaysia
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Oman
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Ukraine

October 4, 2024
  • Bangladesh
  • Bulgaria
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Estonia
  • Spain
  • Finland
  • United Kingdom
  • Ireland
  • Iceland
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Turkey
  • United States
  • Vietnam

October 11, 2024
  • Japan

October 16, 2024
  • China

Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Releasing in Theaters?

Since the first Joker was one of the most financially successful movies ever made, it's hardly a surprise that Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on October 4th. Joaquin Phoenix's legendary clown will be going head-to-head with a former Batman star with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has been putting on quite a show at the box office. Joker: Folie à Deux will also be opening alongside Sebastian Stan's A24 film A Different Man, Saoirse Ronan's character piece drama The Outrun, and Mel Gibson's throwback thriller Monster Summer.

Watch the Trailer 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux thrusts Arthur and Lee into the surprisingly musical world of Arkham Asylum. While many of these elaborate musical numbers likely take place in equally elaborate dream sequences (further establishing Arthur as an unreliable narrator), the trailer does make clear that music and singing will be a big part of Joker: Folie à Deux's narrative. Will these new variants of Joker and Harley Quinn find a happily ever after or will their romance end in tragedy? We won't know for sure until the film comes out.

What Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' About?

The official plot synopsis of Joker: Folie à Deux reads as follows:

'Joker: Folie À Deux' finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

Other 'Joker' Movies to Watch Before 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

'Joker' (2019)

Joker (2019)

During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.

Release Date
October 2, 2019
Director
Todd Phillips
Main Genre
Superhero
Writers
Todd Phillips , Scott Silver

The only film that is arguably essential viewing for Joker: Folie à Deux is its direct predecessor, 2019's Joker. The political and social climate in Gotham City is boiling over at the start of the film, with people like aspiring stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck just barely scraping by. Arthur finds himself becoming the unlikely face of a growing social movement when he murders three bullies on a subway train, which kickstarts the rise of the infamous agent of chaos that is The Joker. Joker is available to stream on Max.

'Batman' (1989)

Batman (1989)

The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker.

Release Date
June 23, 1989
Director
Tim Burton
Cast
Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren

Tim Burton's 1989 adaptation of Batman is arguably the most influential Batman tale ever made, let alone one of the most influential superhero films ever created. Billionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) dons his bat-themed outfit every night to punish criminals around Gotham City as a way to avenge the murders of his parents. However, not even Wayne is prepared to face the true depravity and monstrosity of The Joker, AKA Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson), who completely snaps when a bath of dangerous chemicals gives him a permanent smile. Batman is available to stream on Max.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.

Release Date
July 18, 2008
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Jonathan Nolan , Christopher Nolan , David S. Goyer , Bob Kane

The second chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is widely considered to be the best, and it's primarily for one simple reason - Heath Ledger as The Joker. This widely celebrated and understandably controversial portrayal of the character in The Dark Knight sees a much more grounded take on the killer clown, with him first being presented as a chaotic bank robber before becoming a sadistic terrorist. He represents Gotham's greatest threat yet, and only Batman (Christian Bale) is capable of bringing an end to his reign of terror. The Dark Knight is available to stream on Max.