The sequel to one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all-time just got a brand-new look teasing an iconic DC character. The official Joker X account has unveiled a new teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux which shows new footage including the first look at Harvey Dent. Dent was teased in a previous trailer where audiences can hear his voice, and now the same line from the past has footage to go along with it, confirming Dent's appearance in the film. The new teaser also shows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) wreaking havoc in Gotham City, including Arthur beating a judge on the head with his gavel, Harley breaking a window of a store to steal a TV, and even rioting in the streets and in Arkham Asylum, the location where Joker and Harley will meet in the film's first act.

This teaser comes not long after the first official clip for Joker 2 was released, showing Joker and Harley's aforementioned meeting, where Harley is clearly enamored with Joker and his ability to effortlessly get so many people to follow him. One line that has been present in most of the promotional material for the second Joker film is Arthur saying: "I''m not along anymore," and that's proven to be true with the sheer amount of time he and Harley seem to be spending together. The Clown Prince of Crime did a lot of damage in the 2019 origin story, and now that he has someone else on his side, the future looks awfully grim for Gotham City.

Who Else Stars in ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’?

Joker 2 will see Phoenix and Gaga in the leading roles with Zazie Beetz also back reprising her role as Sophie Dumond from the first film, but there have been some exciting new additions. Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Steeve Coogan, each of who have been nominated for an Academy Award, will also play supporting roles in Joker 2. Details about their characters are largely being kept under wraps, but they are sure to have an impact on the lives of Joker and Harley, or the city of Gotham as a whole.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres exclusively in theaters on October 4. Check out the new teaser for the film above and watch the first Joker, now streaming on Max.

Joker: Folie a Deux Joker: Folie a Deux continues the story of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he navigates life after being institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital. Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, a music therapist who becomes romantically involved with Arthur. The film explores their chaotic relationship and is set in a unique musical format. Release Date October 4, 2024 Director Todd Phillips Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Zazie Beetz , Brendan Gleeson , Lady Gaga Writers Todd Phillips , Jerry Robinson , Scott Silver , bruce timm , Paul Dini , Bill Finger , Bob Kane

WATCH ON MAX