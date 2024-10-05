Warner Bros. will be having flashbacks of a few months ago, when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga catastrophically under-performed in its opening weekend, ultimately earning a fraction of its predecessor’s revenue. This week, the studio is debuting what seemed like a home run — director Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the filmmaker’s blockbuster 2019 film, Joker. But things are quickly spiraling out of control, with the musical sequel opening to poor critical reviews and venomous audience response.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux grossed around $20 million on Friday, which includes the $7 million that it made in Thursday previews. This puts it on track for a $50 million opening weekend haul at the domestic box office, but chances are that this number will fall to around $40 million as the negative word of mouth spreads. By comparison, Joker opened to a stellar $96 million in 2019, and ended up grossing over $335 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. But that film was an anomaly, produced on a relatively lean budget of around $70 million. By comparison, Joker: Folie à Deux cost a reported $190 million to produce.

The film’s $50 million projected weekend haul puts it in the same range as the notorious recent bombs The Flash and The Marvels. The worry is that Joker: Folie à Deux will continue tumbling thanks to terrible exit scores. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 32% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but more worryingly, it has earned a D CinemaScore from opening day audiences. For context, this is a worse CinemaScore than those earned by recent duds such as Megalopolis and Borderlands, and also lower than those earned by widely-derided comic book films such as Morbius and Madame Web.

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Saved Face for W.B.

Slipping to number two after a solid opening weekend, DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot grossed around $5 million on its second Friday. The universally praised animated film is looking at a second weekend haul of around $20 million, which represents a soft 45% decline from its debut frame. This should take the film’s running domestic total to around $65 million by Sunday. At number three, the holdover hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is eying an excellent fifth weekend haul, days before it debuts on digital streaming platforms. Tim Burton’s legacy sequel grossed around $3 million on Friday, and should be able to add more than $10 million across the weekend, pushing its running domestic haul past the $265 million mark.

The fourth place was claimed by Paramount’s disappointing Transformers One. Despite positive reviews, the animated film is showing no signs of recovery after two weeks of release. Transformers One is eying a little over $5 million this weekend, after grossing over $1 million on its third Friday. This should take the film's running domestic haul to just under $50 million — a poor result, no matter how you cut it. The top five was rounded out by Universal’s horror remake Speak No Evil, which is proving to be surprisingly resilient despite having debuted on digital recently. The film is eying around $3 million in its fourth weekend, which should take its domestic haul past the $30 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

