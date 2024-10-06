Originally projected to gross around $140 million globally in its opening weekend, Joker: Folie à Deux fell drastically short of that target thanks to terrible reviews and even worse audience reception. The big-budget follow-up to director Todd Phillips’ blockbuster 2019 film, Joker: Folie à Deux, appears to have angered die-hard fans of DC properties with its bold deviations from the cannon but also seems to have repelled regular audiences because of its genre. Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical, a fact that was largely underplayed in the marketing material. Several studios have used similar techniques to advertise musicals in the recent past, to decidedly disappointing results.

Joker: Folie à Deux grossed just $40 million domestically and another $81 million from overseas markets this weekend. This represents a $121 million global debut. By comparison, the original Joker — also directed by Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role — proved to be a sensational hit. The movie grossed over $335 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide in its theatrical run. It also won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar, in addition to its surprise Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival.

But while the first film was divisive, the sequel has been outright rejected by most audiences. Joker: Folie à Deux currently holds a “rotten” 33% critic rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and an even worse 31% audience score. More worryingly, it became the first comic book movie in history to earn a dreaded D CinemaScore from opening day crowds. By comparison, director Francis Ford Coppola’s divisive passion project, Megalopolis, earned a slightly superior D+.

DC's Worries Aren't Going to End Any Time Soon

Joker: Folie à Deux cost quite a bit to produce, unlike the first film, which was made on a restrained reported budget of around $70 million. This time around, costs are pegged at nearly $200 million, with a significant chunk of the budget going to Phillips, Phoenix, and newcomer Lady Gaga. She plays Harley Quinn in the movie, which combines not only elements of musicals but also dabbles in courtroom drama and psychological thrills. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai described Phoenix and Gaga’s performances as “underwhelming” and the musical sequences as “an unmitigated mess.”

Phillips recently dismissed speculation about a third installment and declared that the story he wanted to tell with these characters is over. He famously rejected the idea of making a sequel following the first film's success as well. Also starring Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

