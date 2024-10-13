After a horrendous debut last week, Joker: Folie à Deux plummeted in its sophomore frame at the box office. The genre-fluid sequel to 2019’s blockbuster hit Joker registered a record drop in collections domestically, cementing its stature as one of the biggest bombs of the year, and perhaps one of the biggest major studio disasters in recent memory. The bar was set by another Warner Bros. release a few months ago. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga barely recovered its reported $168 million production budget theatrically, and there’s a chance that Joker: Folie à Deux ultimately falls short of Furiosa's lifetime domestic haul. But it can count its lucky stars that it's doing okay abroad.

With just over $50 million domestically and another $113 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $165 million after 10 days of release. Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, the movie serves as a direct follow-up to their smash-hit 2019 film, which grossed around $335 million domestically and $1 billion worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of around $60 million — Phillips had complained about how difficult it was to get the film off the ground — the first Joker divided critics, but won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, in addition to an Oscar for Phoenix.

WB basically gave the filmmaker a blank check to put the sequel together, and costs ultimately settled at a reported $200 million. Phillips took the movie in a wholly different direction, introducing elements of musical theater and courtroom drama to the psychological thrills of the first film. The odd concoction proved to be repulsive to audiences, who awarded the film an unprecedented D CinemaScore. The film’s critical reviews weren’t glowing either, and it appears to have settled at a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai wrote, “A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants.”

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Is Staring at the Jaws of Defeat

Joker: Folie à Deux’s second weekend drop domestically places it in the same range as — in fact, lower than — fellow comic book disasters such as The Flash and The Marvels. Phoenix was already in a soup prior to the movie’s release, after he abruptly quit Todd Haynes’ new film mere days before production was set to begin, inviting a wave of negative press. The introduction of Lady Gaga as the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn also wasn’t enough to attract crowds, who probably still associate Harley with star Margot Robbie. Also starring Harry Lawtey, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener, Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.