The long-awaited sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux is here. Whilst it is certainly not receiving the same level of praise as the first film did, Joker: Folie à Deux still does some interesting things with D.C. lore and character origins. Though Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck leads the film, there are two characters fans are itching to see how they’ve been adapted. That would be Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) and Lady Gaga’s Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, who we'll refer to as Harley Quinn for the sake of ease. Both characters have been adapted multiple times, with Harvey Dent appearing in The Dark Knight trilogy, while Harley Quinn has appeared in more recent adaptations like in Suicide Squad and the TV show, Harley Quinn. In a Q&A, via SlashFilm, Todd Phillips was quoted as saying he ran the characters through a "real-world lens", and this is clear to see in both Dent and Quinn, who are both similar yet different to their traditional incarnations.

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Is Put in a More Powerful Position Than Usual

For Harley Quinn, the most immediate change is that Harley is introduced as a patient at Arkham, rather than her original role as a therapist, as we see in Batman: The Animated Series. This removes the ability for Joker to manipulate her into madness as he does in the show. However, this change makes sense because it focuses on the forgotten citizens Arthur Fleck connects with. All of this changes with the reveal that she is lying about being a patient checked in against her will or that her parents are deceased, placing her in a more dominant role in the relationship than we usually see. Typically, it is Joker who strings Harley along with promises of love and grandeur, whereas in Joker: Folie à Deux she is the one lying to him about where she comes from, who her parents are, and why she’s in Arkham. Though it is implied, it is never confirmed if she is also lying about her pregnancy, but it almost doesn't matter in the end. This manipulation follows the rest of Phoenix’s more sympathetic interpretation of the character, as he is so desperate for connection that, when she leaves, he is all but broken.

Harvey Dent Is Surprisingly More Accurate Than Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn or Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

When it comes to Lawtey's Harvey Dent, there is far more effort made to tone down the character from the comics. However, the core of the character shines through in subtle ways. It was doubtful from the beginning that we’d be getting the twisted origin of Two-Face. However, after the car bomb explodes, we do see Dent’s face has been burned on only one side, teasing the character’s later villainy. What remains true for the character is that while Dent publicly denounces Fleck's crimes, it feels as though he's more concerned with advancing his political career than seeking justice for the victims, reflecting the corruption themes introduced in the first Joker. His smarmy, cocky demeanor perfectly reflects the arrogance often associated with Dent, even before his descent into villainy.

Harley Quinn and Harvey Dent are certainly unique adaptations, which both feel in keeping with the rest of Todd Phillips' Joker universe. However, while Gaga's Harley feels like a reversal of the character's origin, Lawtey's Dent is kept true to his overall persona and character core. Perhaps this is because Dent is less of an influence within the film, so to reinvent the wheel could feel unnecessary. Joker: Folie à Deux may be the end of this unconventional approach to the Joker character, but it has certainly produced interesting adaptations of classic D.C. characters that have their own cinematic feel to them, making them belong in this film.

