New posters for Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn have surfaced and it is causing some speculation on what Harley's role will be in the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker. Will Harley Quinn be the love interest of Joker and travel down the same path that the comics, shows, and movies have followed before? Or is it time to change their dynamic as each character has evolved over time in pop culture? Let this be a fresh start for Joker and Harley Quinn and keep them away from each other as love interests!

RELATED: First 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Image Of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

What Happens Between Arthur and Sophie in 'Joker'?

Joker follows Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who constantly feels like he's putting on a mask for society. Arthur slowly starts to descend into madness and begins his transformation into the villain we know as Joker. In the movie, Arthur appears to be dating Sophie, a woman who lives in the same apartment building as him. Towards the end of the film, audiences start to understand that Arthur's relationship with Sophie (Zazie Beetz) is a fantasy created by Arthur rather than a reality. When Arthur bursts into Sophie's apartment after a rough day, it becomes clear that Sophie has no idea of their relationship, and although viewers don't totally get to know what happens, it is implied that Arthur kills Sophie. Since the movie subverted the original Joker origin story a tad, the filmmakers have an opportunity to build a different type of relationship between the two chaotically insane characters.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Harley Quinn and Joker's Toxic Relationship

Folie à Deux hasn't confirmed Harley Quinn's relationship to Joker, but the close quarters of the characters in the most recently released posters show some sort of intimacy forming. Historically, Harley Quinn is a former psychiatrist who falls in love with the criminally insane Clown Prince of Gotham. Joker manipulates Quinn and she falls for his devilish charm, not knowing that it would be her eventual downfall and she would become a partner in clown-themed crime with Joker. Fans of Gotham have read the comics, seen the shows, and watched the movies that depict a manipulative and abusive relationship between the two clowns in a manner that makes fans incredibly sympathetic to Harley and what she has to endure. However, the fact that Arthur's love story with Sophie was entirely made up in the first film sets up the possibility of his relationship with Harley Quinn being fictionalized in his mind also.

'Joker 2' Has the Opportunity to Change Joker and Harley's Story

If the relationship is real, however, there is also the open possibility of it being more wholesome. Instead of manipulation and abuse, we could see a supportive and loving relationship if the two are on the same level of needing some psychological help. This doesn't necessarily even mean the two characters have to be romantically involved, but instead could be the friend that the other didn't know they needed. There are rumors that both Harley Quinn and Joker will be in Arkham together, rather than the doctor-and-patient dynamic we are used to. Taking the power dynamics out of the picture for the two of them could even the playing field and make it easier for Joker and Quinn to have a seemingly more normal type of connection rather than one being dependent on the other for their needs. Originally, the Joker needed Quinn (formerly known as Harleen Quinzel when she was still a doctor) to get out of the institution and wreak havoc on Gotham, so he manipulated her any way he knew how. The two would be on the same level if they are both patients inside the institution, so they could relate to each other in their current places in life. There is a possibility for a secure attachment between the two with love at the base, but the situations would have to be entirely changed from their original dynamic.

Image via Warner Bros.

Harley Quinn Is Her Own Character Outside of Joker

In Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and the animated Harley Quinn TV series, we see a subversion of the typical back-and-forth, tumultuous relationship between the two clowns. Birds of Prey is when Harley (Margot Robbie) ultimately takes her power back and moves on with her life after Mista J leaves her so she has to defend and stand up for herself on her own, with the help of a topsy-turvy gang of women. Joker isn't even seen in the film once. This is one of the first times we see Quinn as her own entity and that she has the ability to exist in the world without the control that Joker has had over her. The animated TV series takes it a step even further, focusing the newest season on Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) relationship.

There has been speculation for quite some time that best friends Quinn and Ivy had more than just friendship, but the end of Season 2 shows the two driving off into the sunset together after Ivy leaves Kite-Man at the altar. Season 3 chronicles the two of them tackling Gotham and misadventures together as a couple and how the two help each other grow. Their relationship continues to evolve and they both help each other break out of toxic tendencies and unhealthy relationship habits instilled in them by past relationships, specifically Harley Quinn's past relationship with the Joker. The narrative around Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy being openly queer and not at all focused on the Harley and Joker relationship gives Folie à Deux an opportunity to run with a fresh and new storyline, much like how they did with Joker in 2019.

With the growth of both characters in different ways, it would only benefit the evolving storyline to divert from making the two criminal clowns lovers. Society as a whole has been attempting to expose and move forward from promoting a toxic love story, and this film would be a great opportunity to put that into practice on the big screen. The two are not endgame, but this new movie leaves open the possibility of a healthier and loving relationship than what we typically know for Mista J and Harley Quinn from the comics or other movies starring the duplicitous duo.