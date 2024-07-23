The Big Picture Harvey Dent is confirmed to appear in Joker sequel, possibly as a district attorney.

One of Batman's most famous nemesis' is officially confirmed to appear in the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning comic book movie. A new trailer for Joker: Folie á Deux was released this morning, and if you turn the closed captions on before pressing play, you'll see a familiar name. In the beginning of the trailer, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is being transported somewhere in a van while the driver listens to the radio, and Arthur hears the line: "They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr." He begins laughing as he does when he's stressed out or upset, but this seems like no more than a throwaway line from a random radio shot host, until you turn on subtitles.

After activating closed captions, it's revealed that the voice behind this line is none other than Harvey Dent, the famous Gotham district attorney who goes on to become Two-Face after a horrible accident. It's apparent that this version of Harvey Dent is still very much in his district attorney phase, speaking to the people of Gotham as a leader, not a terrifying villain with malignant intent. It's unknown at this time if the Joker sequel will see Harvey Dent turn into Two-Face, who will portray the character, or what role he'll play, but this is an exciting development nonetheless. While still lacking a Dark Knight, it appears Todd Phillips' Joker universe is expanding in ways none of us saw coming.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Joker: Folie á Deux’?

The first Joker movie is largely considered to be one of the most divisive comic book films of all time, registering a 69% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel will see Phoenix return as the titular character along with Zazie Beetz back as Sophie Dumond, but has also vastly expanded its cast with additions like Lady Gaga as the iconic Harley Quinn, as well as Academy Award nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson in undisclosed roles. Arthur Fleck meets the love of his love while imprisoned at Arkham State Hospital, and he and Harley head out on a crime-filled adventure that will see both of them wreak havoc on Gotham City.

Joker: Folie á Deux arrives in theaters on October 4, 2024. Check out the image above showing Harvey Dent will appear in the film and watch the first Joker on Max.

