Even though 2019's Joker performance at the box office made it easy to guess that a sequel would quickly be greenlit, fans were a bit surprised when Joker: Folie à Deux was announced because the first movie felt pretty much self-contained. There was one element that made fans hopeful about the quality of the new installment, though: Joaquin Phoenix, an actor who's been vocal about his dislike of sequels, signed on to reprise the title role. During a Q&A following an early screening for the movie at which Collider was present, director Todd Phillips revealed that, surprisingly, Phoenix was the one that pushed for Joker to have a sequel.

During the Q&A, Phillips revealed that halfway through filming Joker, he and Phoenix were already playing around with ideas for a sequel. The filmmaker also noted that one indicator that they were ready for more was their general feeling once the production reached its final days:

"I actually remember I posted a picture from the last day of the first Joker many years ago, and Joaquin was hugging me with tears in his eyes, and that's not normal for the end of a movie. That's not because he wasn't going to see me again; that was really because we kind of fell in love with Arthur, and we thought there was more to tell in Arthur's journey. Joaquin jokingly was like, 'We could have shot for three more months on the first movie,' and I felt the same way. Again, normally, I'm like, 'Get me the fuck out of here. Get me to the editing room and let's go figure out what this is.' But on Joker 1, we just loved Arthur, and I know Joaquin did, as well."

Joaquin Phoenix Wanted 'Joker 2' To "Scare" Him

Phillips added that slowing down during the pandemic also gave them room to start exploring different scenarios for Arthur Fleck and that it would be interesting to see the character face the consequences of his actions. Finally, Phoenix settled with Phillips on making a sequel as long as he felt as "scared" as he did in the first one — in the sense that they would be taking risks with the story and really exploring the possibilities of the character and the world he lives in.

