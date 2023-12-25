This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture

  • Todd Phillips shares new images of Harley Quinn and the Joker in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux sequel.
  • The first image reveals the Joker locked up in Arkham Asylum, raising questions about his fate after Joker.
  • The cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, and Brendan Gleeson.

To celebrate the holidays, Todd Phillips shared a pair of new images for his upcoming Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The first image features the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) locked up in Arkham Asylum, while the second image shows Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, staring adoringly at the Joker.

Joker Folie a Deux Poster
Joker: Folie a Deux
Release Date
October 4, 2024
Director
Todd Phillips
Main Genre
Superhero
Genres
Superhero , Horror , Drama , Crime