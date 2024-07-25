The Big Picture Lady Gaga shines in Joker: Folie à Deux with a unique singing style for her role as Lee/Harley Quinn.

Director Todd Phillips describes the film as a "big swing," aiming to surprise and subvert expectations.

The sequel follows Arthur Fleck's journey in Arkham with a new love interest and dark, chaotic tones.

Fans are eager to see Arthur Fleck and Lee’s chaotic romance in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. The marketing for the Todd Philips film has rolled out with a new trailer and now more details are trickling down with new images and comments. Now, Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image of Joker and Harley from the upcoming feature.

The image sees Joker with Lee (the film’s version of Harley Quinn), it’s to be noted that while Joaquin Phoenix is in his Joker avatar with green hair and full face of makeup, Lady Gaga is seen sans any, it feels like it’s one of the moments where Lee is imagining the Joker, given Folie À Deux is the French term for “shared madness” and as the trailers show us, Harley is kind of a Joker fan. Another image sees Gaga in full Harley Quinn avatar walking between two cops.

What to Expect from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Joker: Folie À Deux follows Arthur Fleck as he’s institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. As Arthur struggles with his dual identities, he stumbles upon true love, and finds the music that's always been inside him. Though Philips “don’t think of it as a sequel. Hangover 2 was a sequel,” he says. He further explains that often a “sequel is more of the same, just bigger. Of course [Folie À Deux] is a sequel, but it felt like we were making something entirely different. It’s tonally and inherently something way more different. The first one subverted the expectations of what it was. So how do you do that again?”

Given Philips and Phoenix were working on a feature based on the agent of chaos, the director felt that the film should feel as if, "it was made by crazy people.” Adding, “Like the inmates are running the asylum. It does feel like a big swing. You just go, ‘Well, fuck it. Why not? What are we all doing here, if not to do that?’” Well, that thought process is certainly visible in the muted color tones of the film and eccentric dance numbers, how the plot unfolds remains to be seen. The movie also cast performances from Zazie Beetz as Arthur’s neighbor Sophie Dumond along with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles.

Doors to Arkham open with Joker: Folie à Deux when it hits theaters on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new image above.