The Big Picture Joker: Folie à Deux was shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras and will have a limited run in 70mm IMAX film.

The Todd Phillips musical stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Filmmakers are embracing IMAX screenings as they generate significant box office numbers and offer audiences what they're asking for - bold, immersive experiences.

As technology grows within the film industry, audiences are treated to bigger and better cinematic experiences every time they flash their ticket and walk into a theater. So far this year, theater-goers have heard the sands of Arrakis and seen the clearest of blue eyes in Dune: Part Two and felt the rumble of a new reign of rulers in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes all thanks to IMAX technology. Now, the folks at DC are getting a turn as it’s been revealed that Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux was shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras. But that’s not all. For the even heavier cinephiles out there, we've been told by IMAX that the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led movie will also have a limited run in 70mm IMAX film.

That’s right - all the drama, heartache, choreography, and laugh-out-loud moments of Joker: Folie à Deux will be available for audiences to see in two even bigger and better ways than your typical movie-going outing. This seems to be the way the industry is going as, after taking in a movie on as gargantuan scale as in an IMAX theater, many agree there’s simply no going back. And, it’s understandable why when you look at the numbers.

For Christopher Nolan’s explosive box office and award circuit hit, Oppenheimer, IMAX screenings covered a whopping 20% of the global box office for the film, making it the fifth highest-grossing IMAX movie of all time. Backpedaling to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, 21% of its worldwide box office gross came from IMAX showings, nabbing it bragging rights as the seventh highest-grossing IMAX movie of all time. Essentially, filmmakers understand the numbers don’t lie and that this is what their audiences are now asking for - bigger, bolder, and brassier than ever in only a way IMAX can deliver.

What’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ About?

Picking up following the dark yet celebrated villain origin story in Phillips’ 2019 film, Joker, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck has been serving his time for the heinous crimes he committed during the first film. While behind bars, he meets the future love of his life, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), and the pair embark on a fantastical journey of chaos, crime, and craze - giving Bonnie and Clyde a very unhinged run for their money. Reprising her role as Arthur’s neighbor and previous unrequited infatuation, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) will appear as Sophie, with new cast members set to include Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Catherine Keener (Get Out).

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in cinemas in the U.S. on October 4. You can check out the 2019 movie, Joker, now streaming on Max in the U.S.

