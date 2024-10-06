Joker: Folie à Deux and a selection of local Chinese titles powered the global IMAX network to a $19 million box office weekend. Warner Bros/DC’s sequel to 2019's billion-dollar hit, filmed specifically for IMAX using IMAX Certified Cameras and featuring IMAX 1570 celluloid film screenings in select locations, made its debut, earning $10 million at the global IMAX box office. North America contributed $5 million from 415 screens, representing 12.5% of the disappointing domestic total, while 400 screens across 77 international markets brought in another $5 million for the movie, which looks like it will struggle to gain anywhere near the momentum of its predecessor, weighed down by terrible reviews and even worse word of mouth.

While the first film was divisive, to put it mildly, the sequel has been poorly received across the board. Joker: Folie à Deux currently holds a “rotten” 33% critic rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and an even worse 31% audience score. Even worse, it became the first comic book movie in history to earn a dreaded D CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Collider's Martin Tsai was one of many who were, shall we say, unconvinced by the film's merits, stating that the musical interpretation of the film is totally mishandled and that Lady Gaga is given absolutely nothing to work with. He wrote:

"Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Joker to capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened."

What Else Is Going on in IMAX?

In China, the Golden Week holiday, which started on Tuesday, generated $8.3 million at the IMAX box office through Sunday. China Film Group’s Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death led the way with $6.8 million, while the remaining IMAX revenue came from Maoyan’s 749 Bureau and High Forces, as well as China Film Group’s A Tapestry of a Legendary Land. Meanwhile, in Japan, A24's Civil War debuted and earned $300k, which brings its total IMAX global haul to $11 million.

Next week, Joker: Folie à Deux continues its IMAX run, while China kicks off an 8-week Harry Potter re-release marathon, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in IMAX. Thailand will also see the release of the local film Tee Yod 2 on 9 IMAX screens.

