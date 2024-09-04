Collider's Steve Weintraub recently attended an early screening of the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, where he, along with other members of the press, had the opportunity to sit down with director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver for a Q&A. The conversation touched on various aspects of the film's production, including the involvement of DC Studios' new leadership, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

With the massive success of the first Joker movie in 2019, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award, expectations are high for the sequel. However, the landscape of DC Films has changed dramatically since the original Joker was released. The newly minted DC Studios, led by Gunn and Safran, has ushered in a new era of interconnected storytelling and creative direction. This led to questions about whether the production of Joker: Folie à Deux was influenced by the new leadership at DC Studios. When asked if the production process changed with the new era of DC Studios, or if Gunn and Safran had any input, Phillips was clear in his response:

"With all due respect to them, this is kind of a Warner Bros. movie. That's them also wanting it to be like, ‘Okay, Todd did his thing, let Todd continue to do his thing.’”

Silver, who co-wrote both the original and the sequel with Phillips, further clarified the timeline, saying, "We started before they even came aboard." The duo's comments underscore that the development of Joker: Folie à Deux was already well underway before Gunn and Safran took the reins at DC Studios.

The New DC Leadership Has "Nothing To Do" With 'Joker 2'

Image via Warner Bros

Phillips also pointed out that the film was greenlit before the new leadership was in place, adding, "So, while they have seen a cut of the movie, it's not like DC proper, even though it'll say DC after. Does that make sense?" Silver chimed in again to emphasize the autonomy of their project, stating bluntly, "Yeah. No, they had nothing to do with the movie."

The distinction is crucial for fans to understand. While Joker: Folie à Deux carries the DC branding, it remains very much a Todd Phillips project, free from the influence of the broader DC Universe planning. Phillips' comments suggest that Warner Bros. recognized the unique vision he brought to the first film and wanted to preserve that creative independence for the sequel. The film seems to fall into the same category as Matt Reeves' The Batman films, in DC's "elseworlds" stories.

As the release of Joker: Folie à Deux approaches, it's clear that the film will stand apart from the interconnected narratives of the broader DC Universe, offering fans another deep dive into the haunting world of Gotham through Phillips' singular lens. The involvement of James Gunn and Peter Safran, it seems, begins and ends with a viewing — leaving the dark, gritty artistry of Joker firmly in Phillips' hands.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theatres on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theatres on October 4.

