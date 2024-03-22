The Big Picture "Joker: Folie à Deux" will be a jukebox musical featuring reinterpretations of well-known songs.

The plot involves drama brewing in Arkham Asylum with a star-studded cast.

Examples of jukebox musicals include "Mamma Mia!" and "We Will Rock You", adding curiosity to this DC narrative.

Joker: Folie à Deux has been the subject of much speculation but one thing that's been fairly evident from the outset was the fact that the movie would be a musical. What that actually meant, was slightly unclear. Was director Todd Phillips talking Singin' in the Rain, Grease, Mamma Mia or High School Musical? Well, now we know a bit more. An exclusive report by Variety has claimed that the movie will be what's referred to as a "jukebox musical", as it will feature "reinterpretations of at least 15 well-known songs", with one said to be 'That's Entertainment' from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, which was associated with Judy Garland.

As for the plot, well, the shroud of mystery surrounding the plot of Folie à Deux remains as thick as Gotham's fog, but whispers in the dark hint at a drama brewing within the infamous walls of Arkham Asylum. Joaquin Phoenix returns in the lead role, with Lady Gaga taking on the role of his paramour, Harley Quinn. The duo is joined by a stellar supporting cast that packs serious acting chops, including Emmy-nominated Zazie Beetz of Atlanta fame, alongside Oscar-nominated heavyweights Catherine Keener, known for her role in Being John Malkovich, and Brendan Gleeson from The Banshees of Inisherin.

What are Some Examples of Jukebox Musicals?

Image via Todd Phillips/Warner Bros.

Jukebox musicals creatively weave popular songs into stories or narratives, often celebrating the legacy of legendary musicians or bands. For example. Mamma Mia!takes you on a joyous adventure to a picturesque Greek island, where a daughter's quest to find her father leads to a wedding you'll never forget, all set to the unforgettable tunes of ABBA. It's a rollercoaster of emotions and catchy choruses. And Pierce Brosnan singing, which should be a genre unto itself.

Venturing into the realms of fantasy and rebellion, We Will Rock You channels the spirit of Queen in a dystopian future where rock music is the last hope against conformity. On the flip side, Rock of Agesimmerses you in the decadent LA rock scene of the 1980s, proving that big hair and power ballads never truly go out of style.

How that will all play into a dark, DC narrative is a question that is yet to be answered but there's certainly an element of curiosity about it now. Although, with Lady Gaga on board, there will surely be scope for an original tune or two. Joker was an Oscar winner and Warner Bros. will want to reach for the stars once again, so we'd put our money on that.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open on October 4th.