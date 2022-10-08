Margot Robbie has revealed that she is excited at the prospect of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released in 2024, with Robbie claiming it is an honour for Gaga to take on the role she’s played in several movies.

In an interview with MTV News shared by Entertainment Weekly, Robbie has claimed that she is “so happy” to see Gaga step into the role of fictional super villain, Harley Quinn. “It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said when asked about her thoughts on the possibility that Gaga will be playing the character she’s so well-known for. “It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.” Robbie claims she is excited to see what Gaga will do with the role in the upcoming musical, which is set to be in a different universe to the Suicide Squad films Robbie stars in.

Robbie further explained that she is humbled that she was able to build a foundation for a strong female character that future actresses and actors could use, including someone as talented as Gaga. “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters—Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honoured to do,” Robbie said in regards to the legacy of female characters and their actresses. “I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing.” Acknowledging Gaga’s talent in both singing and acting, she added, “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Robbie is well-known for playing the playful villain in three movies, Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021), and is set to reprise the role in future films, such as Gotham City Sirens. Not much else is known about Joker: Folie à Deux’ (a French phrase meaning ‘shared psychosis’) with regard to the film's plot, additional cast, or crew at this stage, other than the inclusion of musical numbers. However, with a title like that, the film could possibly take place at the Arkham Asylum, following a similar plot to the comics of how Quinn falls in love with her patient. The new film, which will be directed by Todd Phillips and co-written by Scott Silver.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released October 4, 2024.