With the critical and financial success of Joker in 2019, it comes as no surprise to many that a sequel, titled Joker: Folie A Deux, is now on the way. After a recent announcement for the film's release date, Lady Gaga has officially confirmed her involvement with the film via Twitter.

The tweet reveals a video which depicts the silhouettes of Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Gaga's character dancing against a dark red backdrop. The video ends with the film's title and confirmed release date, set for October 4, 2024, where Joker's iconic laugh can be heard in the background. The tweet by Gaga also appears to confirm earlier reports that she was in talks to star in the highly anticipated sequel alongside Phoenix with speculation that she will portray Harley Quinn.

In a deviation from the gritty nature of the first film, Joker: Folie A Deux is set to be a musical, which the video hints at with its upbeat musical tone. Gaga has previous experience as a singer alongside starring in musical films such as A Star is Born, which won her the Academy Award for Best Original Song. While the tweet didn’t reveal any additional plot details for the film, the upcoming sequel is shaping up to be an exciting and original take for the iconic Batman villain. More announcements are expected as production for the film begins to gear up in the near future.

Image via Warner Bros.

The announcement of Gaga’s appearance in the film comes after a recent shakeup at Warner Bros. with the Discovery merger which saw the cancellation of several upcoming projects including Batgirl. However, Joker’s production appears to be going smoothly with the recent confirmation from Gaga.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the first Joker released in 2019 to positive reviews and became an instant box office success, becoming the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office. The film's positive reception would lead to 11 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and would win two for Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Phoenix. Now with a second film on the way, fans can revisit the clown prince of crime in a way they never have before.

Joker: Folie A Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. Check out Gaga's announcement below: