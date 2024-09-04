During a recent press event attended by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver opened up about the process of bringing Lady Gaga on board for the highly anticipated sequel. The conversation revealed fascinating insights into how the multi-talented star was cast in the role, and Phillips shared his thoughts on what makes Lady Gaga such a unique presence on set.

When asked about the process of recruiting Lady Gaga for the film, Phillips reflected on his previous connection with her through his work on A Star is Born, where he served as a producer for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut. "I was lucky enough to know her because I was a producer on Bradley [Cooper]’s movie, A Star is Born," Phillips explained. "So it wasn't impossible to send her a text and say, 'Scott and I have been working on this thing.'"

Phillips described the creative process behind Joker: Folie à Deux as being quite different from the first film. "I'll say this, the first movie we wrote for Joaquin Phoenix; we started writing this not knowing who that character would be," Phillips said. "But the more we kind of fell into this, quite frankly, musical aspect of the film, the more she kept popping up in my head. I remember one day I said, 'What do you think about this?'"

The Lightbulb Moment for 'Joker: Folie á Deux'

Image via Warner Bros

Silver recalled the moment Phillips suggested Gaga for the role. "He said, 'This is gonna be crazy, but how about Lady Gaga?' I was like, 'Oh my god, it’s perfect. Of course!'"

After the idea was floated, it was up to Gaga to make the decision. "Then, she had to make the decision. You'd have to ask her how hard it was for her to make the decision, but for us, once I came to him with it, I was like, 'What do you think?' And then we were just all on board," Phillips continued. Fortunately, his prior relationship with Gaga made the initial outreach less daunting. He explained:

"But luckily I met her and worked with her. That's Bradley's movie, but I worked with her a little bit and knew her, at least, and so it wasn't that out of place."

Phillips then shared the moment when he and Phoenix, who reprises his role as the Joker, met with Gaga to discuss the project. "Then Joaquin and I went out to Malibu where she was, and we had a meeting with her, and we talked to her. It was really kind of amazing." The director also spoke candidly about the unique presence that Gaga brings to a project, saying:

"I mean, it's weird with people like that because I've worked with big actors — I worked with Robert Downey Jr., and he's as big as it gets — but there's something about somebody like Lady Gaga that’s on a different level than an actor. They come with something totally… I don't know, I can't explain it. You do feel it when you're with them."

However, Phillips was quick to note that Gaga's larger-than-life persona never interfered with her work on set. "But the amazing thing about her is she just strips that all away pretty quickly, and suddenly she's just another actor in the movie. That really was helpful for me, but also for Joaquin."

As anticipation builds for Joker: Folie à Deux, it’s clear that Gaga's involvement adds a new dimension to the film, one that promises to be as mesmerizing and unique as her own multifaceted career. Joker: Folie à Deux will dance its way into theaters on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.

Joker: Folie a Deux Joker: Folie a Deux continues the story of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he navigates life after being institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital. Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, a music therapist who becomes romantically involved with Arthur. The film explores their chaotic relationship and is set in a unique musical format. Release Date October 4, 2024 Director Todd Phillips Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Zazie Beetz , Brendan Gleeson , Lady Gaga Main Genre Drama Writers Todd Phillips , Jerry Robinson , Scott Silver , bruce timm , Paul Dini , Bill Finger , Bob Kane

