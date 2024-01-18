The Big Picture Joker is getting a sequel directed by Todd Phillips, and the logo resembles that of the original film.

The sequel will feature Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, with a genre switch to a musical.

The plot is expected to revolve around the love-hate relationship and chaos caused by the Joker and Harley Quinn, and will exist in its own timeline within the DC Universe.

Perhaps the most unlike billion-dollar grossing Oscar movie of all time, Joker is getting a sequel later this year, and Collider was able to snap a photo of the logo for the upcoming sequel which will once again be directed by Todd Phillips. The logo uses the same typecase as the original film, complete with the same fade in the 'R' and the scuff in the 'K,' while the subheading of Folie Á Deux now sits underneath the bold Joker heading.

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Arthur Fleck in 2019's blockbuster, and he returns to the role alongside Lady Gaga, playing the iconic role of Harley Quinn, the Joker's romantic interest, muse, and all-around psychotic sidekick. This time around, there's a slight change-up, with the chaos being ramped up via a genre switch to a musical.

Somewhat appropriately, "Folie à deux" is a French term that translates to "madness for two" in English. It refers to a rare psychiatric syndrome in which a delusional belief is transmitted from one individual to another. The same disorder shared by two people is often related to a close relationship where one person, primarily the dominant personality, influences the other with their delusional thinking. Seems the most romantic of all illnesses for this pair of wackos to identify with.

What is 'Joker: Folie Á Deux' About?

Although the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the eagerly-anticipated sequel is expected to traditionally follow the duo’s love-hate relationship, cruel and romantic dependency and all-around carnage created by their sheer existence. The film will also be released as an 'Elseworlds' tale under James Gunn's new DC Universe, meaning it will exist in its own timeline and will have no connection to either the Matt Reeves/Robert Pattinson series The Batman, or Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, which will kick-start the newest iteration of a shared DC Universe on-screen.

In addition to Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the Joker sequel's cast will include the returning Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, alongside the acclaimed duo Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener with supporting gigs for Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. The roles of the new cast members have not yet officially been confirmed by Warner Bros. The film is now in post-production and is set for release on October 4, 2024. While you wait for more updates, check out Joker on Max.

