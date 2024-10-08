After five years of fans both eagerly and anxiously anticipating it, Joker: Folie à Deux has finally been released. Tragically, it's been a terrible flop both financially and critically, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration with how this sequel to the hyper-successful Joker turned out. Perhaps more than anything else, fans are confused as to why anyone ever thought it would be a good idea to take the duology into musical territory.

There's no sugarcoating it: on the most basic level, Folie à Deux doesn't work as a musical. It seems that director Todd Phillips doesn't have a basic understanding of the inner workings of the genre, and as such, his movie never quite succeeds in that department. However, there's a solid amount of musical numbers in Joker 2, and a few are actually quite good. From old classics to a fully original song written for the film, Joker: Folie à Deux takes over a dozen songs and does some pretty interesting things with them. What follows is a ranking of every musical number in Joker: Folie à Deux. The ranking will be based on the song's importance to the plot, how it's staged, and its actual quality as a piece of music.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead

15 Lee Doing Her Makeup

Song: "I've Got the World on a String" by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler

Toward the end of the movie, Arthur and Lee are apparently madly in love. He's in love with her because she feeds his narcissism with empty praise, and she's in love with him because he makes her feel important and seen. Getting ready to hear Arthur's closing statements in court, Lee is doing her clown makeup while singing the popular 1932 jazz song "I've Got the World on a String."

The scene is short, has no visual pizzazz, serves no narrative or thematic purpose, and doesn't give Lady Gaga much of a chance to flex her vocal cords. It's pointless, clunkily crafted scenes like this one that are already making audiences call Joker: Folie à Deux one of the worst movie musicals of all time. Surely, there are better ways to showcase one of her generation's best vocalists.

14 Lee Enters the Courthouse

Song: "That's Entertainment!" by Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz

When his trial starts, Arthur is concerned not to see Lee in the audience. Thankfully, though, she's outside, smoking and singing "That's Entertainment!" before she goes into the courtroom. The song is significant because the pair were watching the 1953 MGM musical The Band Wagon earlier in the movie, which the song was written for.

"That's Entertainment!" is a phenomenal song, perhaps most often associated with the tragic and iconic Judy Garland, who covered it for her LP of the same title and later performed it live. Sadly, Gaga's rendition in Folie à Deux doesn't do any justice to Garland, The Band Wagon, or the song itself. The musical number is too short and doesn't really say anything important; instead, it just feels like it's there to pad the already excruciatingly long runtime.

13 Arthur Sings Over the Phone

Song: "If You Go Away" by Jacques Brel and Rod McKuen

In his closing statements, Arthur opens himself up to the jury and regrets his actions, stating that he'd love to be able to start anew. Disappointed by his display of remorse, Lee walks out of the courtroom. Later, Arthur calls her on a payphone and sings "If You Go Away" as a last display of his love.

The scene has the benefit of at least serving a somewhat noticeable narrative purpose, but it's still very easily Joaquin Phoenix's worst musical number from the film. The actor's singing isn't particularly good, and the scene has no interesting visual accompaniments, so audiences are subjected to a solid couple of minutes of a lackluster rendition of a great song stating something that was already pretty obvious. The whole point of musicals is to put what can't be said in words into song. If what the movie was to say is already quite clear, why bother?

12 Arthur Gets Ready for His Trial

Song: "When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)" by Larry Shay, Mark Fisher, and Joe Goodwin

Before the first day of his trial, Arthur is only starting to reconcile himself with his Joker persona. Right before going into the courtroom, he sings the 1928 popular song "When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)," which was made popular by artists like Seger Ellis and Louis Armstrong. The song is an obvious but effective parallel to Arthur getting laughing fits again when the weight of how Gotham feels about him starts to come down.

The resounding bass of the score by Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won her first Oscar for Joker with one of the best scores of any comic book movie in 2020 and returned for the sequel, gives the song a nice texture and an ominous feeling. However, the lack of interesting visuals and Phoenix's unimpressive singing voice don't really do much for the scene, turning a great song into a less-than-enjoyable affair.

11 Lee Says Goodbye

Song: "That's Entertainment!" by Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz

After an unexpected explosion triggered by his fanatics frees Arthur from the courthouse, he races to the iconic stairs from his former neighborhood to find Lee sitting there, waiting. He suggests that they should escape together, but it's clear that Lee's disappointment over his closing statements is irreparable: he has lost her admiration, as their shared delusion is now revealed to be based on a lie.

If anything, this number is ironically hilarious and endlessly memeable. As Lee sings an acapella reprise of "That's Entertainment!", Arthur begs her to stop singing and talk, reflecting everyone's general feelings toward Joker: Folie à Deux. This bit does feature some of Phoenix and Gaga's best acting in the film, which helps elevate an otherwise silly sequence.

10 The Paddy Meyers Interview

Song: "Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered)" by Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers

In what's little more than a glorified cameo, British comedic actor Steve Coogan makes an appearance in Joker 2 as Paddy Meyers, a provocative television host who's granted an exclusive interview with Arthur before his trial starts. Paddy tries to confront Arthur over his twisted relationship with Harley, but instead, the inmate explodes in song, expressing his love for her.

It's not exactly one of the best-ever movie musical numbers, but it at least makes more sense and is more aesthetically pleasing than many of Folie à Deux's other numbers. With a decently sung rendition of the show tune "Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered)" from the Broadway musical Pal Joey, Arthur and Lee display what folie à deux means: shared psychosis, what the film is all about.

9 Arthur Says Goodbye

Song: "Gonna Build a Mountain" by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley

In one of the most shocking endings of any comic book movie from recent years — if the consensus is to be trusted, certainly not in a good way — Joker 2 ends with Arthur being stabbed to death by a random, unnamed Arkham inmate. The dying Joker bids farewell in an imaginary scene with Lee, where he sings a reprise of "Gonna Build a Mountain" as he collapses on a stage.

It would have certainly been nice not to have the conclusion of a character fans had been following for two films be a musical number, but for what it is, this momentous reprise is fine enough. The choice of song is thematically fitting, and the cinematography for the scene is great. Meanwhile, Phoenix gets a chance to show why his take is one of the most beloved performances as Joker ever.

8 The First Musical Number

Song: "For Once in My Life" by Ron Miller and Orlando Murden

The first proper showstopping song-and-dance number in Joker: Folie à Deux comes a solid twenty minutes into the movie. In the scene, Arthur, his fellow inmates, and the Arkham guards are watching Harvey Dent announce on the TV that the judge has found Arthur competent to stand trial and that they'll be trying to get the criminal the death penalty.

Arthur, already having met Lee, breaks out in a rendition of "For Once in My Life," a beautiful Stevie Wonder slow ballad from the '60s. In retrospect, the scene feels refreshingly distinct from all other musical numbers in the movie, with nice choreography and great acting by Phoenix. Emotionally vulnerable musical performances aren't exactly what's made Joker one of Batman's scariest villains, but considering the context, it works well enough here.

7 'The Joker & Harley Show'

Song: "To Love Somebody" by the Bee Gees

Shortly before the start of his trial, Arthur is disappointed to see Lee leave Arkham Asylum. She tells him she was let go because he was a bad influence on her, but later, Arthur's lawyer reveals to him that Lee has been lying to him about pretty much everything she's told him so far. Arthur's imagination then crafts a scene where Joker and Harley are the stars of a variety show.

The two start singing the popular Bee Gees single "To Love Somebody," where Lady Gaga finally gets a proper chance to show off her impressive singing. As it turns out, though, the Joker doesn't like that, accusing her of stealing his thunder, so Lee betrays and shoots him. The entirely subtext-less meaning of the scene should be clear to anyone watching, but the colorful look of the scene and the beautiful rendition of the song make up for whatever lack of subtlety the number may have.

6 Lee Visits Arthur

Song: "(They Long to Be) Close to You" by the Carpenters

After he's found out that she lied to him, Lee visits Arthur in Arkham, where he confronts her over her deceit. She admits to all the lies she told Arthur, and it seems that he's satisfied enough with her explanations. Madly in love, the two begin to sing the Carpenters' "(They Long to Be) Close to You," one of the sweetest and most instantly recognizable love songs ever written.

The visuals of the scene aren't particularly ornamented, but the cinematography is great, and Phoenix and Gaga's acting and singing fit the number nicely. It's an admittedly romantic and decently touching rendition and one of the few moments where Arthur and Lee's relationship actually feels convincing. Culminating in one of the movie's best shots, with Lee painting a lipstick smile on the window, which Arthur lines up with, it's a decent musical number that actually adds something to the narrative.

5 Breaking Out of Prison

Song: "If My Friends Could See Me Now" by Cy Colman and Dorothy Fields

Right after they first meet, while watching The Band Wagon together, Lee decides to set a piano on fire and help Arthur escape from Arkham. Logically, the two get caught, but not before they burst out in song. Gaga leads a cover of "If My Friends Could See Me Now" from the Broadway musical Sweet Charity while the asylum burns behind them.

Since, at this point, there hasn't yet been enough time for Todd Phillips to fumble Lee's character, this musical number is actually a pretty solid introduction to her and Arthur's strange relationship. The visuals of the flames make for a nice backdrop to a decent rendition of a pretty good song. Furthermore, this scene might be the only one in the film that actually sells the shared delusion aspect promised in the title.

4 The Animated Intro

Song: "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Nick Cave

No one was expecting Joker: Folie à Deux to join the list of movies that combine live-action with animation, but that's precisely what it did. After opening with a Looney Tunes-inspired logo and song, the film depicts Arthur's struggle with his Joker persona while recapping the criminal's murder of Murray Franklin on his talk show at the end of the first film.

It's actually a pretty fun, creative, and exciting opening sequence with some decent animation and a thematically fitting metaphor reflecting Arthur's broken psyche. The scene plays out with Nick Cave's phenomenal cover of "What the World Needs Now Is Love," the animated Arthur lip-syncing to it. It's a fantastic song that elevates what's already a pretty okay song-and-dance number.

3 Rooftop Dancing

Song: "Folie à Deux" by Lady Gaga

Right after their failed prison break attempt and performance of "If My Friends Could See Me Now," Harley and Arthur are taken back. Placed in solitary confinement, Arthur imagines a romantic musical number on a rooftop under the moonlight, him and Harley dancing passionately. The song playing in the background is "Folie à Deux," the movie's sole original composition by none other than multi-Grammy winner Lady Gaga herself.

It's not one of the movie's best songs, but it's nevertheless an excellent tune. The main thing that elevates this musical number is the visual department. The cinematography, set design, and costumes are done in the style of a classical musical à la La La Land, which should bring at least a small smile to the face of any fan of Golden Age Hollywood.

2 The Romantic Montage

Song: "Gonna Build a Mountain" by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley

After some of the worst self-defense that any courtroom, real or fictional, has ever seen, Arthur celebrates because... he's gone against the system, probably. Then, he walks over to Lee in the front row of the audience, and they immerse themselves in a three-minute-long musical number (one of the film's longest) to the beat of "Gonna Build a Mountain" from the underrated stage musical The Roar of the Greasepaint — The Smell of the Crowd.

Jumping between beats, locations, costumes, and choreographies, the musical number is one of only two from Folie à Deux that could genuinely be considered good. Visually vibrant, well-sung, with cool dancing, and with a decent enough number of things to add to the story, it's a fun number that elevates the movie to a point where it's already gotten very, very stale. It's worthy of the runner-up spot, if only because of how vibrant and musical-like it feels.

1 The Courtroom Fantasy

Song: "The Joker" by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley

After an incriminating testimony from Zazie Beetz's Sophie, Arthur's old neighbor from the first film, the Joker becomes furious. He closes his eyes and imagines a scene where he brutally kills both Harvey Dent and the judge, ending his spree by shooting himself while Lee watches with a smile in the background. It's a dark, nicely crafted, genuinely solid musical number in a movie mostly devoid of them.

Joker: Folie à Deux arguably shouldn't have been a musical, but this song-and-dance number is one of its few that actually work.

It appears that all that Joker 2 needed to do to work better as a musical was just to have more songs from The Roar of the Greasepaint — The Smell of the Crowd. The scene happens with a rendition of "The Joker" from the play. Mixed with decent singing by Phoenix and Guðnadóttir's phenomenal orchestration, it's an exceptional cover that anchors what's easily the film's most tonally sound, thematically relevant, effectively dreamlike scene. Joker: Folie à Deux arguably shouldn't have been a musical, but this song-and-dance number is one of its few that actually work.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters around the world.

