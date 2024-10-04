Despite only making its way to cinemas recently, the physical releases for Joker: Folie à Deux are now available for pre-order. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film continues from the events of the 2019 Oscar-winning picture, with Arthur Fleck (aka Joker) sent to Arkham State Hospital and awaiting trial, only to find love with Lee Quinzel. Unfortunately, the sequel started on the wrong foot, as it had a Rotten Tomatoes debut score of 48 percent.

The regular DVD and Blu-ray editions of this DC picture are now up on Amazon. Both items currently have a scheduled delivery date set to 2025, but that could change in the future. Meanwhile, IGN has reported that a 4K Steelbook release is also up for grabs. The product will contain two disks and have the faces of Joker and Harley Quinn printed on the front and back. While the product is currently unavailable, the regular 4K release is listed for $34.99.

Joker: Folie à Deux took a different approach for its sequel as it was going to be a musical. The film featured the return of Zazie Beetz and Leigh Gill, reprising their roles as Sophie Dumond and Gary Puddles. The sequel also introduced another interpretation of a famous Batman character - Harvey Dent, played by Harry Lawtey.

'Joker: Folie à Deux’s Performance Is Not Something to Smile About

Image via Warner Bros

Unlike the 2019 Joker movie, which received high acclaim from fans and critics, the sequel didn't receive a similar standing ovation. While the box office numbers have yet to be revealed, things aren't looking good at Rotten Tomatoes. The film's average critics score has recently dropped to 39 percent, while the average audience score is a low 37 percent. Meanwhile, LetterBoxd users gave the movie an average 2.6 out of 5-star rating.

It has yet to be revealed if this feature film will receive any recognition during the 2025 Awards season. Joker received 11 nominations during the Academy Awards, including "Best Picture", and won 2 of them (Best Actor and Best Original Score). It also received 11 nominations from the BAFTAs and won 3 of them. In addition, the 2019 feature generated over $1 billion at the global box office and earned over $96 million during its domestic opening.

While it's too early to tell if Joker: Folie à Deux would achieve a similar result, it's likely that it wouldn't be based on the current audience and critics' reaction. Joker: Folie à Deux is now showing in theaters.