The Big Picture Warner Bros. is gearing up for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux with a new poster and trailer on April 9th.

The sequel will explore the dangerous love story between Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).

The film will be a musical, and will hit theaters on October 4.

The Clown Prince of Crime is ready to make a comeback, and he won't be alone once he returns to the big screen. Warner Bros. is ready to get the ball rolling on the marketing campaign for Joker: Folie à Deux, with the studio releasing the first poster for the sequel featuring the main characters of the sequel embracing each other as they share a dance. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) already established himself as a symbol of inspiration for the criminals of Gotham City, but what could Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga) possibly offer him in order for the duo to take over the city? Audiences are about to find out.

There's been plenty of anticipation when it comes to the release of Joker: Folie à Deux. Warner Bros. has also announced that the first trailer for Todd Phillips' next film releases on Tuesday, April 9. Not much is known about the love story that will unfold between the Joker and Harley Quinn, but based on other iterations of the characters, it can't mean anything good for the citizens of Gotham. The villains were previously portrayed by Jared Leto and Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad.

The first Joker movie followed Arthur Fleck as he struggled with mental health issues while not being able to live the life he wanted. When the failed comedian continued to walk through a streak of bad luck, something snapped inside of him, leading him to become the character audiences know and love. The first movie concluded with the Joker being sent to prison after murdering Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) on national television, which could possibly lead to the events of Joker: Folie à Deux. After all, most iterations of the Joker and Harley Quinn usually meet while the Clown Prince of Crime is imprisoned.

The New Faces of 'Joker 2'

Close

In addition to Joker: Folie à Deux featuring the return of Joaquin Phoenix into the role that allowed him to win an Academy Award and the introduction of Lady Gaga as a new character, the sequel will feature Zazie Beetz stepping into the shoes of Sophie Dumond once again. But Todd Phillips is ready to introduce new players into his twisted game, with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Steve Coogan joining the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux in undisclosed roles. The stage is set for two of the most iconic villains of Gotham City to rampage through the streets while they fall in love.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4. Check out the new poster below: