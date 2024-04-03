The Big Picture The Joker is returning to the big screen in the musical sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, rated R for violence, language, sexuality, and nudity.

Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, adding a new twist to their complicated romance in the upcoming film directed by Todd Phillips.

Fans can expect a romantic theme and unique storyline in the sequel, set to serenade audiences with melodies and explore a shared delusion between the characters.

One of the most easily identifiable villains in superhero history, the Clown Prince of Crime aka The Joker is set to make his return to the big screen later this year. A musical sequel to 2019’s Joker officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to arrive on October 4. Ahead of its highly anticipated arrival, the film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association, it has been revealed. According to the MPA's daily ratings bulletin, the musical sequel has earned this rating for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity."

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux's rating is the same as its Oscar-winning predecessor, albeit for different reasons. 2019's Joker earned its R rating for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images." This suggests that this time around, Folie à Deux will be a little less violent, but with a higher emphasis on sexuality and language used in delivery. Director Phillips' upcoming sequel will star Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan and Brendan Gleeson in supporting roles, with the main story, will center around Arthur Fleck aka Joker, played by Phoenix and his complicated romance with his twisted lover, Harley Quinn, portrayed by Lady Gaga.

While exact plot details for Folie à Deux have been closely guarded secrets so far, we are at least aware that it is set to be a musical sequel, set to serenade audiences with beautiful melodies. From the various pieces of promotional material put out by Warner Bros. the theme of romance will clearly be on display. Another hint as to what one might expect in the sequel lies in its unique title. Folie à Deux refers to a medical condition where two individuals share the same delusion, and this, perhaps, seems to be the perfect description of the love shared between the pair - presumably behind the walls of Arkham Asylum.

There's Room For Another Harley Quinn

When Lady Gaga's performance as Harley Quinn is viewed in theaters across the globe upon its release, it would mark the second major live-action film portrayal of the character. Folie à Deux is not part of James Gunn's new DC Universe, thus suggesting that the character will likely continue to be played by Margot Robbie within that world moving forward. The Barbie star offered an opinion regarding the Harley Quinn role, revealing she is “so happy” to see Gaga taking it on. “It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way… like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” the actress said.

Joker: Folie a Deux hits theaters on October 4. You can stream the first Joker movie on Max in the U.S.

