One of the most acknowledged villains in superhero history, the Joker is a lunatic that comic book fans love to hate. From his iconic red smile to his sarcastic remarks, the DC character was brought to life by a few notorious names such as Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson, and Joaquin Phoenix. The latter even garnered his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his riveting portrayal of Arthur Fleck's journey from a failed clown and struggling comedian to a violent and deranged criminal. After the impressive result of $1 billion at the worldwide box office, Todd Phillips returns to the director's chair to helm a sequel to his 2019 film, Joker. Now that we know a few exciting details about the upcoming production, including the official release date and a new addition to the cast, here is a compilation of all the info that we know so far about this follow-up project.

When Is Joker: Folie À Deux Coming Out?

After mixed reviews and debates on Joker's moral compass, it took a while to know for certain if there would even be a sequel. Gladly, Phillips shared an Instagram post of the screenplay cover back in June to confirm the news. Not only did the post feature the official title of the film, Joker: Folie À Deux, but it also revealed that the filmmaker would return to direct and continue to tell the story of the infamous villain alongside his co-writer, Scott Silver.

On August 3, 2022, it was revealed that the sequel will come out on October 4, 2024. The release date will be five years after the first film hit theaters. Although that is still a long way from now, the following details about the production will surely make the wait pay off.

Is There a Trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux?

Unfortunately, given that Joker: Folie À Deux is still in development and has yet to enter production, an official trailer of the film hasn't come out yet. However, Lady Gaga did share a teaser on her social media handles which features her and Phoenix's last names in bold and their silhouettes side-by-side just to confirm a casting choice that was already under speculation for quite some time.

Who Will Play Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie À Deux?

As seen in the teaser above, Gaga will be onboard for the Joker sequel, and everything seems to point towards her playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie. The character was originally introduced in the comics as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist that ends up head over heels for her mentally ill patient, Arthur Fleck. It isn't the first time that Gaga plays a devious character on the big screen. Last year, the singer/actress incorporated Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's take on the tragic death of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). Audiences that have seen House of Gucci know that Gaga is perfectly capable of portraying a femme fatale, so having her as Harley Quinn seems like a spot-on casting decision.

What Will Joker: Folie À Deux Be About?

Despite the plot details being completely under wraps, reports say that the sequel will mostly take place at the Arkham Asylum. Based on the title, which is a French phrase that means "shared madness by two people in close association", the story will probably follow a similar train of thought as the comics. Given that Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck fall in love at the asylum, the film could be centered on their romance and how it reflects on their cruel partnership in the future. Who knows, maybe "Bad Romance" could even be the couple's song.

Unlike its predecessor, Joker: Folie À Deux will be less gritty and will probably lack a gothic soundtrack. This is due to the fact that the sequel will be a musical, and as we know full well, this genre tends to make things more upbeat. Since Gaga has won an Academy Award for her work in "Shallow", the highly-successful original song in the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, the music aspect in the follow-up will be in good hands.

Is Joker: Folie À Deux Connected To The Batman?

Given that a similarly dark approach to Joker's mortal enemy in The Batman, you might be wondering if Robert Pattinson's character could be linked to Phoenix's. After all, audiences see the Riddler and the Joker connecting with one another behind closed bars at the end of the 2022 film, this time played by Barry Keoghan. Despite the hint to Joker's future involvement in the Cape Crusaders' story, Matt Reeves explained the real reason why he decided to include that nod to the iconic villain in an interview with Variety.

“I initially tested it without it; when I put it back in, the scores for the ending went back up. And I think it wasn’t just that people enjoyed seeing that character. It changed people’s response to the very ending of the movie, to see that Gotham was still Gotham, and that Batman really didn’t have a choice. He has to keep doing what he’s gonna do.”

Phillips was also very straightforward when Joker came out that it wasn't directly linked to the DC Extended Universe. Instead of connecting the character to Justice League or Suicide Squad, the director wanted the film to be solely about the villain's backstory. He even pitched to Warner Bros about starting a label called DC Black, in which various directors could pick a DC character and adapt their story to the screen without being attached to other franchises. Telling Deadline:

“I said, ‘This will be the first movie, and then we’ll get this director to do that, and this director to do this, and we’ll call it DC Black, and Joker will be the first film. In a weird way, it gives you two bites of the apple, of these characters. You can do these kind of down-and-dirty character studies over here, and still do the DC Universe over there. To which they said, ‘Okay, calm down, you’re not starting a label here at Warners, but this is interesting. Go write this and tell us what you’re thinking.’”

Since Joker was the first film to make this idea a reality, the sequel won't be any different.