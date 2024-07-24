The Big Picture Joker: Folie à Deux is 138-minutes long, slightly longer than the original movie, promising more chaos, music, and madness for fans.

Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn adds a new dynamic to the film, promising a fresh and authentic take on the beloved character.

The movie picks up where the original left off, with Arthur Fleck struggling with his dual identities and stumbling upon true love.

The new trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux has piqued fans’ interest in the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starring film. While they have some idea about what to expect from the titular Joker, fans were overjoyed to see more of a love-ridden Harley Quinn in the clip. As the release date nears, more and more details about the project are trickling down, the movie will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival and the festival listing has finally revealed the movie’s run time.

As per the official listing, Joker: Folie à Deux is 138 minutes long i.e., 2 hours and 18 minutes, which is slightly longer than the original 2019 movie’s 2-hour and 2-minute runtime. The feature is among the highly anticipated titles this year hailing from Todd Philips and Phoenix’s partnership which previously yielded two Academy Awards and 11 nominations for Joker. What excites fans this time around is the inclusion of Gaga, who is well-known for giving her all when it comes to her characters.

What to Expect From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Image via Warner Bros

Picking up the pieces from where the original movie left off, Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. As Arthur struggles with his dual identities, he stumbles upon true love, and “finds the music that's always been inside him.” The previously released marketing material further elaborates on the romantic aspect of Joker and Harley’s relationship. Furthermore, the new trailer showcases that Harley is a Joker fan, and is madly in love with him and is seen soothing Joker in times of doubt.

How this partnership pans out is anyone’s guess, but we can rest assured that there will be a lot of chaos, music, and madness. Gaga previously teased that Harley "is very special to me she’s a truly vulnerable sweet person. You know, my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters." She further divulged, "This movie has music and the dance, it has amazing acting in it. I mean, I loved working with Joaquin, I loved working with Todd. I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new, and really fun.” Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie also cast Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4. You can know more details about the film with our guide here.