Over a year after rumors began floating around that Todd Phillips' Joker would receive a sequel, Phillips has officially confirmed the news. The writer and director shared a post via Instagram that not only confirms a second film is on the way but also reveals the current title — Joker: Folie à Deux.

In the post's two photos, Phillips shares the cover photo of Joker 2's script, which is a bold red color fitting for the film's central character. It reveals that Phillips and Scott Silver return to pen the screenplay. The second photo is a black and white shot of the Joker himself, Joaquin Phoenix, with the open script in hand while smoking and wearing a pair of glasses.

While there are no plot details available to the public about what Joker: Folie à Deux will entail, the title does give some idea about what may be coming. "Folie à deux" refers to a "rare delusional disorder shared by two or more people with close emotional ties." One character that most fans and even casual viewers know has ties to the Joker is Harley Quinn. Thus, it's a fair guess that Phillips may introduce Harley to his films. Margot Robbie is the most recent actress to portray Harley in live-action movies, but as she was paired with Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad, it's likely that if Harley were to be introduced in Joker 2, a different actress would step into the role.

Joker was well-received by fans and critics alike despite widespread reluctance about its message. The film grossed just over $1 billion globally and was nominated for 11 total Academy Awards. Ultimately, Phoenix brought home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir earned the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score).

Joker was initially released in 2019 and followed a new iteration of the well-known DC villain. The film centered around Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), an aspiring stand-up comedian with mental health struggles who finds himself on a downward spiral, leading to the birth of the iconic Joker. Along with Phoenix, the cast includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Shea Whigham, Douglas Hodge, Dante Pereira-Olson, Sondra James, and Carrie Louis Putrello. Phillips and Silver co-wrote the screenplay, with Phillips directing.

While we await further news on Joker: Folie à Deux, you can stream Joker now on HBO Max. Check out Phillips' Instagram post below: