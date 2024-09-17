Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Joker, which became a cultural phenomenon, as well as the first R-rated film to breach $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for his portrayal of the iconic character. The film explored Arthur Fleck’s descent into madness, providing a dark and unique origin story for the most infamous of Batman's rogues gallery. With Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Phillips returns to continue Fleck's story, this time adding a musical twist to delve deeper into the character’s demented psyche.

In an exclusive reveal shared by Collider, a behind-the-scenes featurette offers a sneak peek into the sequel. The clip provides a glimpse of how Arthur Fleck’s story evolves through music, with interviews featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and Todd Phillips. Gaga’s involvement brings a new dimension to the narrative, while Phillips discusses the film’s creative direction.

What Is the 'Joker' Story So Far?

The Oscar-winning 2019 film follows Arthur Fleck, a mentally troubled man living in Gotham City, who works as a clown and dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. Arthur faces constant abuse and neglect from society while caring for his ailing mother. His struggle with mental illness is compounded by a lack of social services, leading to his frequent bouts of uncontrollable laughter.

As Arthur is pushed to his limits by a series of humiliating and violent encounters, he begins a downward spiral into madness. After a series of brutal events, including killing three men on a subway, he slowly adopts the persona of the Joker, embracing chaos and violence. His transformation culminates in a public appearance on a talk show, where he delivers a dark monologue and kills the host on live TV.

The movie ends with Arthur's complete descent into the Joker persona, leading a riot in Gotham and finding himself at the center of a violent uprising, before ending up in Arkham Asylum, where we find him at the beginning of Folie à Deux. The sequel will take place shortly after the events of the first film when Gaga's Lee encounters Arthur, and the two begin a twisted tango into mutual madness together. The film is a blend of courtroom drama, jukebox musical, and utter chaos.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theatres on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.

