This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of the most anticipated comic book sequels of all-time just got an exciting new look. The official Joker Folie news X account has unveiled the first clip for Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before arriving in theaters worldwide in just over one month on October 4. The clip shows Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) meeting the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in Arkham Asylum, as she remarks about how much she enjoyed watching him kill Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) in the original movie. The sequel will see Phoenix return to the role of Arthur Fleck that won him his first Oscar in 2019, along with Zazie Beetz reprising her role of Sophie Dumond in the sequel, which was written by Scott Silver and directed by Todd Phillips, who also has credit for the screenplay.