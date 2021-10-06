Remember Joker? The movie that people were sure could ignite riots in the streets but somehow ended up an Academy Award winning film that grossed $1.074 billion and became the highest-grossing R-Rated movie of all time worldwide? Well, if you recall, there was talk of a sequel way back when in 2019, with reports that Warner Bros. and DC wanted Todd Phillips to direct gritty origin stories for more supervillains, a report he later shot down. Now, Joaquin Phoenix sets the record straight on Joker 2, and says there are no sequel plans in motion, but he's not opposed to returning.

In an interview with The Playlist to promote his role in Mike Mills’ new drama Cmon Cmon, Phoenix acknowledged the rumors of Joker 2. When asked if the film was still happening, he simply answered "I dunno."

Expanding a bit, Phoenix said there were always talks of wanting to say more about the character, and possibly exploring more of the story of Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

"I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know."

RELATED: 5 Ways Arthur Fleck's Story Could Continue in a 'Joker' Sequel

As much as we'd all want to joke about Joker, the film ended in a place that could give way to a very interesting sequel. For one, this is a much different version of Joker than we've seen before, as the Clown Prince of Crime is not really a villain that Batman puts away at Arkham, but a hero of the people, praised as the only one that says things as they are and fights against the Gotham elite. Having Batman start his career in this version of Gotham, where not only the cops but even the common citizen is against him, but in favor of the Joker, could be an interesting Elseworlds scenario.

Still, that doesn't mean Joker 2 will actually happen, at least not right now. While we wait for news of the sequel, we can at least take solace in the idea that Phoenix still seems interested in the idea of it.

KEEP READING: ‘Joker’ Editor on Ambiguity, That Ending, and Piecing Together Joaquin Phoenix’s Performance

Share Share Tweet Email

Nina Dobrev Is Unlucky in Love in First Images From Netflix Holiday Rom-Com 'Love Hard' The film also stars Jimmy O. Yang and 'Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

Read Next