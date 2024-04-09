The Big Picture A teaser for the new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer shows Arthur Fleck struggling with his uncontrollable laughter.

Lady Gaga will join the cast as Harley Quinn, adding a new layer of danger and madness to the sequel.

Warner Bros. brings back the creative team behind the first film for the sequel, promising a continuation of the Joker's journey.

The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux will be released later today, but before Warner Bros. launches the video, the studio has decided to give audiences a new look at the sequel. A short teaser for the trailer has been released, featuring Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) crying in the rain while he can't control the condition that makes him laugh all the time. The protagonist is also shown in a prison courtyard, the place he was last seen in during the original film after he killed Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) on live television. But the iconic villain could make an escape soon.

Joker: Folie à Deux will bring back the role that allowed Joaquin Phoenix to win an Academy Award. But the sequel will also be busy with the introduction of a character that will be as dangerous as the Clown Prince of Crime. Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) will add a different touch of madness to the narrative of the sequel. In most iterations of the popular DC Comics villains, Dr. Harleen Quinzel works as a psychiatrist in Arkham Asylum, where she inevitably falls in love with the Joker and becomes the villain previously portrayed by Margot Robbie.

The first Joker movie became a huge success for Warner Bros., earning more than $1 billion at the global box office. With the studio knowing how Todd Phillips' vision entertained the world with Arthur Fleck's descent into madness, it only made sense for the filmmaker to return to helm the sequel. In addition to directing Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips also wrote the screenplay alongside Scott Silver, who previously worked on the first film and in titles such as The Finest Hours and The Fighter. The creative minds that turned Arthur Fleck into the Joker are coming back, ready to continue the villain's journey across the streets of Gotham City.

A New Supporting Cast

A story as complicated as the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux needed some of the best talent from across the industry to bring it to life, which is why performers such as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland have joined the cast of the sequel in undisclosed roles. Zazie Beetz, who portrayed Sophie Dumond in the first movie, will be reprising the role in the new movie, as Arthur becomes more unhinged after crossing paths with Harley Quinn. Time will tell if Gotham City will be able to handle the Joker rampaging through its streets once more.