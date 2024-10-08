When Warner Bros. and director Todd Phillips decided to skip test screenings for Joker: Folie à Deux, they took a huge risk, and it's a risk that has failed to pay off after a catastrophic opening weekend at the box office. Test screenings have long been an essential part of the Hollywood process, offering studios a chance to adjust a film based on audience reactions. They can be particularly valuable for films with unconventional elements. Like, say, a courtroom drama that also incorporates music and fantasy, in the bleakest environment imaginable.

One of the main consequences of skipping test screenings was the lack of insight into how the musical elements would play with audiences accustomed to a more traditional comic book adaptation. But without the screenings, Warner Bros. and Phillips never got the chance to gauge just how divisive the film was going to end up being.

In addition to that, the film also screened for the first time to audiences of any kind at the Venice Film Festival — despite pleas from Warner Bros. not to do so. The film was met with reactions ranging from disdain to downright revulsion, and with a month left until the film was due to release worldwide, it just allowed a month-long stink to build up as more reviews poured in from those who saw it.

Why Are Test Screenings Vital?

And yes, while a lot has been made of the concept of test screenings and the thought that audiences have too much say in the way a film turns out, they are equally valuable to advertisers and studios as well. Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are known to have screened their Mission: Impossible movies nearly 100 times before release to try and perfect them, and the critical reviews and audience reactions to the movies prove these ideas have merit. No film is too big or too good to have them. And there's no reason to quote spoilers getting out as a result of them — even Avengers: Endgame had test screenings!

Ultimately, the decision to skip test screenings highlights the risks of prioritizing creative control over market readiness. While we hear a lot about how creativity is stifled to meet demands and commercial expectations, there is a balance to be found and this clearly went too far in the wrong direction. Even with established stars and a successful predecessor, understanding audience expectations is key to sustaining a franchise’s momentum. Skipping test screenings left the movie vulnerable to a savage critical reception that, by then, it was too late to fix. Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in theaters now.

