5 Ways Arthur Fleck’s Story Could Continue in a ‘Joker’ Sequel

0

The Joker movie is finally here. After what seems like years of social media wars and controversies from the moment the movie was announced to the leaked script to every single thing Todd Phillips talked about, the movie is finally here. We can now see how Joaquin Phoenix fares up against other Joker actors like Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and put to rest the question of whether or not Arthur Fleck is actually the Clown Prince of Crime. Or can we?

Regardless of what you think of the movie, we can all agree Arthur Fleck is a different kind of Clown Prince of Crime – one with a lot of potential for the future. Though nothing has been set in stone yet, director Todd Phillips has previously said that there is a possibility for a sequel to Joker, so of course everyone is trying to figure out what it could be about. We know that Joaquin Phoenix’ Arthur won’t crossover to the main DC timeline and fight Robert Pattinson’s Batman, so multiverse-answers are out of the question. But that doesn’t mean there are no more stories to be told in the Joker-verse.

While Joker took some serious liberties with the Batman mythos, the story was still influenced by seminal works from the comic-books like The Killing Joke. We have scouted the comics, the TV shows (I’m looking at you, Gotham!) and more to figure out what could inspire Joker 2: Electric Boogaloo – yes, that is the title. Here are five theories for a potential sequel.