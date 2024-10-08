Amongst all the mud slinging in the wake of Joker: Folie à Deux's dismal opening weekend and the pile on that followed from all corners, one note of criticism and perhaps, gloating, from certain corners of the internet don't appear to have much merit to them. The film has had a very poor opening indeed and, for those into tribalism, this has also been an excuse to claim that James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership of DC Studios is already off to a dismal start. Well, it isn't. Gunn and Safran actually had nothing to do with the film or its production, but maybe they should have after everything that has happened.

One question that perhaps needs answered is: why Warner Bros. allowed director Todd Phillips such creative freedom, especially when the film strayed from DC's overall vision. The film got a full hands-off approach from Warner Bros. following the success of the 2019 original, with the hope that Phillips — who had not only delivered a billion for the studio with Joker but also helmed the fabulously successful Hangover trilogy — would once again strike gold. As it turns out, this was a huge error.

When Gunn and Safran took control of DC Studios in late 2022, they announced plans to bring a cohesive strategy to the DC universe, reminiscent of Marvel's successful formula under Kevin Feige. The goal was pretty obvious: they wanted to unite the various DC properties under a singular vision to revitalise the brand and attract fans who had been turned off by how the past decade for DC had gone.

According to insiders, though, Phillips wanted nothing to do with Gunn and Safran. In fact, he even told Collider this directly when asked if he would be working with the pair, stating:

"With all due respect to them, this is kind of a Warner Bros. movie. That's them also wanting it to be like, ‘Okay, Todd did his thing, let Todd continue to do his thing.’”

Further complicating the situation was Phillips' insistence on maintaining his own creative direction for Joker: Folie à Deux, and, unlike other DC films that integrate more directly into a shared universe, Joker operates in its own narrative space. The sequel even omitted the DC Studios logo from the opening sequence, which felt like a pointed move to establish the movie's independence.

How Did Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips Clash?

While the film’s final budget ballooned to $200 million, studio insiders reportedly met with Phillips to discuss cost-saving measures, including the possibility of shooting in London rather than Los Angeles. Yet Phillips stood firm on filming in Los Angeles, and Warner Bros. ultimately supported his decision. It was obvious that the studio wanted to maintain their positive vibes with the director rather than try to push for anything, in the hopes of repeating its billion buck success.

But that decision came with risks. The film’s musical direction and thematic shifts alienated many fans of the first Joker, leading to a devastating $37.7 million domestic opening weekend. So was the gamble to keep Phillips happy worth it in the end? If nothing else it just proves how costly creative independence can be. Sometimes a few dissenting voices can help shape a masterpiece. Joker: Folie á Deux is in theaters now.

