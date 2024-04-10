The Big Picture Get ready for the highly-anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, premiering October 4.

The musical sequel delves into the Joker and Harley Quinn's shared mental illness, offering a new take on their complex relationship.

With an all-star cast including Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener, Joker: Folie à Deux promises an exciting new chapter.

Following Joker's successful release, Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is ready to dance into theaters later this year. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the upcoming sequel will once more follow Arthur Fleck/Joker, this time bringing Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn into the fold. After several image teasers, audiences finally got a look at the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux ahead of its October 4 release in theaters.

Most plot details for Joker: Folie à Deux are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, there are a couple of things we've been able to suss out in the meantime. First, the sequel was confirmed to be a musical, with Lady Gaga being a fitting inclusion given her success in the music industry. Additionally, the title itself offers a hint at what to expect. "Folie à deux" is a term for two people with a shared mental illness. Considering the Joker and Harley Quinn's history, the sequel will likely delve into their psyches as well as explore more about their relationship. Additionally, Joker: Folie à Deux exists in its own timeline not connected to previous DC features aside from its direct predecessor.

Joker was first released in 2019 and was a commercial success amongst general audiences. It was a box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie with more than $1 billion worldwide. Throughout its run, it received several award nominations and wins, including the BAFTAs, Critics Choice, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and more. Most notably, it was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Phoenix ultimately brought home the win Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Phillips confirmed Joker: Foliè a Deux was happening in 2022.

Who Else Stars in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, Joker star Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2) will also reprise her role for Joker: Folie à Deux. Beetz plays Sophie Dumond, Arthur's neighbor whom he stalked in the first movie. New additions include Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Mr. Mercedes), Catherine Keener (The Adam Project, Get Out), Harry Lawtey (The Pale Blue Eye, Industry), and Jacob Lofland (Justified, Maze Runner: The Death Cure). Joker: Folie à Deux was written by Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker, The Fighter), with Phillips as director. It is currently in post-production.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on October 4 in theaters. Joker (2019) is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more and watch the trailer below:

