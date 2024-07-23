The Big Picture Joker: Folie à Deux trailer showcases a demented and musical path with a significant increase in production values.

Talented performers will join Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, including Zazie Beetz reprising her role, and new faces like Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

The sequel's plot explores the relationship between Joker and Harley and is set to premiere on October 4, 2024.

The latest trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has just dropped, and it looks as deliciously demented as we could possibly have hoped, with more funky tunes that give us a better idea of the musical path down which the movie shall tread. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga take center stage in the lush trailer. The difference in the production values from the first movie are also apparent, which shouldn't come as any great surprise given the immense jump in the movie budgets, with the 2019 movie's $55 million jumping up to $200 million for Folie à Deux.

A vast swathe of wonderfully talented performers will be joining Phoenix and Gaga in the musical sequel. Zazie Beetz, who so memorably played Sophie, the striking next door neighbor who finds herself the unwitting object of Arthur's affection in the 2019 film, will reprise her role. Sharon Washington and Leigh Gill will also be reprising their roles from the first movie as Arthur's social worker and Arthur's coworker, Gary, respectively.

The film also sees a number of new faces. Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), will also be joining the cast as a prison guard at Arkham Aslyum. Academy Award Nominated actress Catherine Keener (Get Out) has also joined the project in a key role. Other new cast members in the sequel include Harry Lawtey (Industry), Jacob Lofland (Mud), Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan (Philomena), and Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

What Is 'Folie à Deux' About?

While detailed plot information has been kept under wraps, there are several key elements known about the sequel. The title "Folie à Deux" refers to a psychiatric syndrome where delusional beliefs or hallucinations are transmitted from one individual to another. This suggests that the film will explore the relationship between the Joker and Harley, who shares his mental illness, fitting given that the pair of them have a notorious, intense and dysfunctional relationship.

You can find out everything you need to know about the film with our guide here. Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theatres on October 4.