The anticipation for Joker: Folie à Deux is growing, with constant looks and teasers, the movie is showcasing a new element that excites fans. The final trailer for Todd Phillips’ movie is out, and it features Lady Gaga singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life.’ The sequel is set to entrance fans with solid performances by Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga Harley ‘Lee’ Quinn.

The final trailer shows Joker and Harley putting up a show as we see Arthur on a trial, and chaos engulfing Gotham. While its too soon to say what’s their imagination and what’s real, the trailer perfectly encapsulates the mayhem, chaos and madness the two are set to unleash. And all of it is perfectly set to the tune of ‘That’s Life,’ which further hypes fans for the musical aspect of the film.

What to Expect From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Joker: Folie à Deux is set in the aftermath of the original feature where Arthur kills TV show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) and is now in Arkham ready for his trial. While at Arkham, he meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn. Together, they unleash more chaos in the city with the help of Joker’s supporters. The early reviews of the feature are divisive as Folie à Deux stands at a less-than-stellar 61% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, mixed reviews are nothing new for the franchise as the original feature too divided the audience.

“For the people who have seen this movie, in general, at the end, they sit and don't move for about three or five minutes, and then they text or email me and say, ‘I need a minute to process the movie,’” Phillips previously told Collider about the intense nature of the flick and its musical elements. “I think it's unsettling. But I also think, again, not to give it away, it clarifies a lot of things that you might have had questions about in the first movie. I hope it all gets answered. But I don't think the music lessens tension, if that's what your question is, at all.”

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie also cast Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers, and more. Joker: Folie à Deux debuts in theaters on October 4. Meanwhile, you can read our review here and find out more about the film from our guide here.

Joker: Folie a Deux Joker: Folie a Deux continues the story of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he navigates life after being institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital. Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, a music therapist who becomes romantically involved with Arthur. The film explores their chaotic relationship and is set in a unique musical format. Release Date October 4, 2024 Director Todd Phillips Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Zazie Beetz , Brendan Gleeson , Lady Gaga Main Genre Drama Writers Todd Phillips , Jerry Robinson , Scott Silver , bruce timm , Paul Dini , Bill Finger , Bob Kane

