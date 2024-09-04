Now that we're finally gearing up to watch Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters, it's inevitable to start wondering about the future of the massively popular film series and where Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) could go next. According to director and screenwriter Todd Phillips, though, the Batman villain might not make it very far. The filmmaker spoke to Collider and other outlets during a Q&A following an early screening and talked briefly about whether we'll get a third Joker movie.

During the Q&A, Phillips stressed that the reason why the sequel exists is that he and lead star Phoenix felt they had a really strong follow-up to 2019's Joker, and that once again they're attempting to push the boundaries of the characters in ways that keep surprising audiences. When they were done filming Joker, both Phillips and Phoenix felt they could keep going for much longer, but this time around the director suggested that might not be the case. He said:

"The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi people. It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend's bar, and it was actually really beautiful. Joaquin and Gaga and everybody was there, and, of course, the crew. Again, you'll see the movie, and you'll go, 'Oh, I get it. The story is told.'"

What Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' About?

Considering that Arthur Fleck's story is pretty tragic and that in Joker: Folie à Deux he'll be dealing with the consequences of his actions in the first movie, which will see him cross paths with Gaga's Harley Quinn. In any case, we'll have to wait until October to start speculating more about where we leave Arthur Fleck and what it means for the franchise.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, we'll find out more about Arthur's shocking decision to commit a crime on live television and how it echoed across the country. He ends up inspiring Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), a music therapist who falls in love with Arthur and starts going on delusional adventures with the former clown. The cast also features Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Ken Leung (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Catherine Keener (The Adam Project), Steve Coogan (The Trip), and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

